Share
News

Politician Suffers Heart Attack Right After Saying Israel 'Will Not Escape the Wrath of Allah': Reports

 By Johnathan Jones  December 12, 2023 at 3:03pm
Share

A member of the Turkish parliament collapsed from an apparent heart attack on Tuesday as he went on a tirade against the people of Israel, according to multiple reports.

The Times of Israel reported Hasan Bitmez was speaking before the Muslim country’s legislative body during a session on an unrelated matter when he decided to take his remarks off course.

As Bitmez discussed Israel’s ongoing war against Islamic terrorists in Gaza, he took aim at Jews in the region, saying, “You will not escape the wrath of Allah.”

The 53-year-old lawmaker then said, “I salute you all” — and immediately collapsed near the podium, hitting his head on the floor.

Trending:
Biden Yells at Press to 'Hush Up a Second,' Tells Zelenskyy He's Got $200 Million More for Ukraine

Bitmez’s collapse drew onlookers who rushed to his side.

The moment went viral on social media as many people weighed in:

Related:
FBI Seizes Democratic Mayor's iPad and Mobile Phones, Discovers Folder on Another Seized Device with an Interesting Name

According to the Times, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Bitmez was hospitalized and his condition was “extremely critical and serious.”

Turkish lawmakers called for prayers for his recovery.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too.  Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Biden Says Israel's Government 'Has to Change'
Major Grocery Chain Announces Special Discount for Shoppers 55 and Older for One Day Only
Jimmy Stewart's Signature Voice Gets AI Treatment to Narrate Heartwarming Christmas Bedtime Story
Politician Suffers Heart Attack Right After Saying Israel 'Will Not Escape the Wrath of Allah': Reports
Woman Shot in Buttocks During Bizarre MRI Exam Incident That Could Have Been Fatal
See more...

Conversation