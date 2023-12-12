A member of the Turkish parliament collapsed from an apparent heart attack on Tuesday as he went on a tirade against the people of Israel, according to multiple reports.

The Times of Israel reported Hasan Bitmez was speaking before the Muslim country’s legislative body during a session on an unrelated matter when he decided to take his remarks off course.

As Bitmez discussed Israel’s ongoing war against Islamic terrorists in Gaza, he took aim at Jews in the region, saying, “You will not escape the wrath of Allah.”

The 53-year-old lawmaker then said, “I salute you all” — and immediately collapsed near the podium, hitting his head on the floor.

Bitmez’s collapse drew onlookers who rushed to his side.

I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”

Genesis 12:3 — Loredana (@LoredanaLuci) December 12, 2023

“Whoever blesses, the Jewish people is blessed, and whoever curses the Jewish people is cursed” – Genesis 12 — Maemae77 (@PragmaticMaemae) December 12, 2023

That is the effect of the promise by God to Israel. — DanielOsita_j 다니엘 오시타 แดเนียล โอซิตา (@Leedani7) December 12, 2023

Now, I am not the most observant Jew, but this is some serious Old Testament energy. Wow. A member of the Turkish parliament dedicated his time to bashing Israel and accusing Jews of incurring “The wrath of Allah” He then had a heart attack moments later. https://t.co/5MZMWMVjxN — Brian Robinson (@VoteBrian) December 12, 2023

Well, I don’t cheer for heart attacks, but talk about irony. https://t.co/kZs2hGbcdl — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) December 12, 2023

According to the Times, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Bitmez was hospitalized and his condition was “extremely critical and serious.”

Turkish lawmakers called for prayers for his recovery.

