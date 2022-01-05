'Politicized Thugs': Almost Half of Americans Think FBI Is Biden's 'Personal Gestapo'

These numbers tell a story even worse than President Joe Biden’s plummeting approval ratings.

A poll released Tuesday by Rasmussen Reports found nearly half of American voters surveyed consider the Federal Bureau of Investigation — the nation’s premier law enforcement agency — no better than a band of “politicized thugs” on a par with the president’s “personal Gestapo.”

And the worst part is, it isn’t at all hard to figure out why.

According to the Rasmussen poll of 1,000 voters taken Dec. 29 and 30, a full 46 percent of those surveyed agreed with the statement that there is “a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI … as Joe Biden‘s personal Gestapo.”

It’s telling that that statement was made by Roger Stone, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump who was convicted in 2019 of criminal charges brought by “Russia collusion” special counsel Robert Mueller and was sentenced to more than three years in prison. (Trump commuted his sentence days before Stone was to go behind bars.)

Stone had his own reasons for comparing the bureau now led by Director Christopher Wray to the secret police of Nazi Germany.

Thankfully, most Americans don’t have the experiences Stone had with the federal law enforcement system: being arrested in an utterly unnecessary predawn raid carried out by heavily armed FBI agents; having an obviously tipped-off media outlet there to record the humiliation; then being convicted by a jury that included a forewoman who would have fit right into a Stalinist show trial.

But given the behavior of the Biden administration and its execrable attorney general, Merrick Garland, many more Americans are probably seeing themselves as potential candidates for the Roger Stone treatment in the future — and if they’re not considering that possibility, they should be.

Garland, after all, has sicced the FBI — the agency generations of Americans were brought up to admire — on parents whose only “crime” against the state has been showing up at school board meetings to demand that their children not be exposed to pornographic filth and leftist indoctrination while attending public schools. He then apparently lied to Congress about it.

(The fact that Garland is not now enjoying a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court is something every American should be thanking God and Mitch McConnell for every day, and no honest conservative can ever forget that.)

And the FBI is the agency, remember, that used a fraudulent “dossier,” bought and paid for by the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, to justify the Russia “collusion” investigation that bedeviled most of Trump’s term in office.

The FBI is also the agency that has been in possession of a laptop formerly owned by first son Hunter Biden that almost certainly contains evidence of criminal conduct that would have put him away if he had a different name — “Donald Jr.”, “Eric” or “Ivanka,” say.

The FBI, in short, has given observant Americans plenty of reasons to distrust it in recent years, but even that didn’t keep a healthy majority of those surveyed less than two years ago from approving of the agency.

According to Rasmussen, a poll in May 2020 found 60 percent of Americans had a favorable impression of the bureau.

So, what’s changed since then? Most obviously, the presidency.

In May 2020, it was in the hands of Donald Trump, a man ruthlessly maligned by the mainstream media as a would-be dictator and incipient fascist.

Now, it’s in the faltering hands of Joe Biden, a man whose near year in office has shown him to be utterly at the mercy of the militant leftists who control his party — and who has appointed an attorney general who clearly holds an unhealthy contempt for American parents and their rights of free speech.

The reaction to the poll on social media was blistering.

If the FBI is “The Gestapo” then what does that make Joe Biden. Let me help the clueless Dems. “HITLER” — Trump or DeSantis 2024 (@rand0703) January 5, 2022

I don’t stop at deeming the FBI Biden’s “personal Gestapo”—I extend that revulsion to the entire Merrick Garland DOJ Biden’s “personal Gestapo”!

I don’t think I’m alone!https://t.co/5oLqyC7VqJ — GretchenInOK (@GretchenInOK) January 4, 2022

FBI was part of the Deep State before Trump came to office. https://t.co/qjYpv916p8 — Jerry Avalos (@JerryAvalos7) January 5, 2022

How far the previously respected have fallen… all based on their own failures. FBI brass seen as Biden’s ‘personal Gestapo’: Poll https://t.co/8e4l5FK7XM — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) January 4, 2022

And while it would be easy for liberals to chalk these findings up to conservative opposition to all things Biden, the numbers of those polled who compared the FBI to the savage secret police operation of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany weren’t simply on the right.

According to The Washington Times, 61 percent of Republicans surveyed by Rasmussen agreed with the “Gestapo” statement, but so did 46 percent of independents and a full 30 percent of Democrats.

By comparison, 53 percent of Democrats have a positive view of the FBI, according to the Times, with the agency’s highest numbers coming from the most ardent Biden supporters.

Go figure.

Biden’s approval ratings have been tanking for months, and there’s no reason to think they’re going to get better. His attorney general has been caught mobilizing the might of the federal law enforcement system against the country’s own citizens.

With midterm elections looming in November and conservatives and Republicans motivated to vote to rout Democrats in Congress, it’s almost certain that relations between the Biden White House and the American people are going to get worse. It would not be surprising to see the Biden White House, national Democrats and their mainstream media apologists start supporting even more federal crackdowns on conservative dissent.

Even if Biden himself isn’t capable of giving orders — he sometimes seems incapable of tying his own shoes — his party has proved over the past year that it’s more than willing to attack the norms of the American system the way leftists and NeverTrump Republicans claimed Trump was doing.

It’s a given in life that just about any comparison between politics in the United States and those of Nazi Germany are overwrought (it’s one thing that makes leftists look so literally ignorant when they attack Republican presidents), but what this poll is showing is how distrustful Americans are of their own government — and how infuriating that is.

The FBI spent the Trump years destroying its reputation but still managed to retain the support — possibly grudging — of a majority of Americans.

Now, under Biden and Garland, it’s losing even that.

And the sad reality is, it deserves to.

