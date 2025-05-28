Politico Forced to Admit 'Impressive' Truth About Trump's First 138 Days After Comparing Him to Biden

President Donald Trump has done something unmistakably admirable when even the establishment media has no choice but to admit it.

According to Jack Blanchard and Dasha Burns of Politico’s “Playbook” podcast, lunchtime Wednesday will mark 48 hours since Trump delivered a speech or conducted a question-and-answer session in front of a camera. That has not happened since the beginning of Trump’s second term as president.

“Whatever your politics,” Blanchard and Burns wrote, “that’s a remarkable record of public availability, especially when compared to his famously sheltered predecessor.”

Of course, that comparison would not have happened as recently as a year ago.

Indeed, now that former President Joe Biden has left office, the establishment media has finally begun covering Biden’s cognitive decline.

Last week’s release of the book “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Decision to Run Again,” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, as well as Tapper’s chutzpah-filled performance on the interview circuit while promoting the book, has brought renewed focus to the media’s role in protecting Biden and his tyrannical administration.

In fact, it now almost seems fashionable for the establishment media to pile on Biden.

“In case anyone still needs this hammering home for them, the Joe Biden experience shows just how important it is that leaders are held up to regular scrutiny,” Blanchard and Burns wrote. “Trump’s answers may sometimes be rambling, erratic — or even downright unpleasant — but every American voter can see where he’s at.”

Remarkably, even Politico’s veiled shot at Trump redounded to the current president’s credit.

Best of all, Blanchard and Burns focused more on Trump’s positives than on Biden’s negatives.

“A quick trawl through the archives suggests Trump 2.0 has done media on 111 of his 138 days back in office — an 80 percent hit rate that includes weekends and must put him on course to being just about the most-accessible president in modern history,” they wrote. “And aside from the lamentable attempt to ban AP, he’s basically taken questions from all-comers. It’s impressive stuff.”

Wednesday on the social media platform X, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted that particular passage.

“Even @politico admits President Trump is the most accessible president in history!” Leavitt wrote.

Even @politico admits President Trump is the most accessible president in history! pic.twitter.com/8hDpmVumQA — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) May 28, 2025

Moreover, while describing Trump’s social media activity, Blanchard and Burns noted the president’s legendary work ethic.

“Aside from the memes, reposts and videos that always pepper his feed,” they wrote, “Trump posted nine genuine messages yesterday, another nine on Monday and eight on Sunday … Which averages out about once every couple of hours, after you’ve factored in sleep. (If indeed, the president does sleep.)”

In short, one senses sliminess in the way the establishment media has turned on Biden after protecting him for years.

If, however, that sudden hyper-focus on the former president forces establishment outlets like Politico to highlight the contrast between the moribund Biden and the energetic Trump, then at least consumers of establishment news and commentary will hear and read the truth about Trump for once.

