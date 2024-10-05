Politico Mocked for Strange Claims About Walz's Bulging Eyes and Vance's Beard

A body language expert has offered his take on the vice presidential debate, suggesting the facial hair of Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio threatens women while Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz displayed eye-popping passion

Joe Navarro, who touts himself as a body language expert, shared his conclusions in a Politico magazine piece.

He allowed that Vance’s beard “can be positive to some, reading as strength and competence.”

“But to others, especially women, it can be negative, conveying aggression and opposition to feminist ideals,” he wrote.

I mean, this is the type of stuff that make people want to puke. The media spin is absolutely ludicrous. — GlockAndRoll (@RedWhiteTrue12) October 2, 2024



Vance also showed he was uncomfortable hearing about Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for how some want the nation governed, Navarro wrote.

“When Walz brought up Project 2025, Vance exhibited a little tell that carried a big message: a slight squinting of the eyes and a small frown. Clearly, this was a sore subject,” he wrote.

Navarro’s analysis was mocked by many on social media.

Politico debate analysis: Vance’s beard is sexist, Walz’s bulging eyes are lovely pic.twitter.com/qICtEws021 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 2, 2024

The pro-abortion Walz’s comments on abortion showed his intensity, Navarro wrote.

“When Walz felt especially passionate about something, he’d open his eyes wide as saucers. Eye-popping can sometimes be a sign of surprise, but for Walz, it simply revealed his emotional intensity — like this moment during an exchange about abortion,” he wrote.

Walz also was, in Navarro’s words, “bold” by speaking directly into the camera.

A beard does not convey aggression what utter nonsense. Also* make it make sense – a lot of feminists believe natural body hair is beautiful and reject shaving altogether- including their arm pit hair so WHY are they in a position to dictate men shave their facial hair? Such… — Avion 🤍 (@AvionLukas) October 2, 2024

“Several times, Walz addressed the viewer directly,” he wrote, adding “Walz wanted our attention there, and he certainly got it.”

But body language expert Carole Lieberman had different reactions when she reviewed the debate for Fox News.

“What JD Vance had that made him most likable and most trusted was that he was authentic… you could just say it in one word. JD Vance was authentic. He did big hand movements and so on, but they were just to explain what he was saying,” Lieberman said.

Hard hitting political analysis there from Politico — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) October 2, 2024

Walz acted anxious over his responses, she said.

“With Tim Walz, he was all over the place. He was very nervous, and he also had body language signs of lying. His body language was discordant with what he was saying. It was like too much, it made you feel exhausted and scared,” she said.

Vance, on the other hand, exuded confidence.

Vance came off as a stud, and Walz as Elmer Fud. — Suzanna Del Real (@TheMimi501) October 2, 2024

She said Vance was steady “like you can kind of see him as a captain of the ship, and he wasn’t too stiff, but you knew what you were going to get. Each time he seemed sure of himself… And so you felt like you would be safe with him. He gave an air of stability,” she said.

