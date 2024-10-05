Share
News

Politico Mocked for Strange Claims About Walz's Bulging Eyes and Vance's Beard

 By Jack Davis  October 5, 2024 at 10:06am
Share

A body language expert has offered his take on the vice presidential debate, suggesting the facial hair of Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio threatens women while Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz displayed eye-popping passion

Joe Navarro, who touts himself as a body language expert, shared his conclusions in a Politico magazine piece.

He allowed that Vance’s beard “can be positive to some, reading as strength and competence.”

“But to others, especially women, it can be negative, conveying aggression and opposition to feminist ideals,” he wrote.


Vance also showed he was uncomfortable hearing about Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for how some want the nation governed, Navarro wrote.

“When Walz brought up Project 2025, Vance exhibited a little tell that carried a big message: a slight squinting of the eyes and a small frown. Clearly, this was a sore subject,” he wrote.

Navarro’s analysis was mocked by many on social media.

Did J.D. Vance win the debate?

The pro-abortion Walz’s comments on abortion showed his intensity, Navarro wrote.

“When Walz felt especially passionate about something, he’d open his eyes wide as saucers. Eye-popping can sometimes be a sign of surprise, but for Walz, it simply revealed his emotional intensity — like this moment during an exchange about abortion,” he wrote.

Walz also was, in Navarro’s words, “bold” by speaking directly into the camera.

Related:
Watch: Biden Crashes Media Briefing, Then Warns Election May Not Be Peaceful in Shocking Appearance

“Several times, Walz addressed the viewer directly,” he wrote, adding “Walz wanted our attention there, and he certainly got it.”

But body language expert Carole Lieberman had different reactions when she reviewed the debate for Fox News.

“What JD Vance had that made him most likable and most trusted was that he was authentic… you could just say it in one word. JD Vance was authentic. He did big hand movements and so on, but they were just to explain what he was saying,” Lieberman said.

Walz acted anxious over his responses, she said.

“With Tim Walz, he was all over the place. He was very nervous, and he also had body language signs of lying. His body language was discordant with what he was saying. It was like too much, it made you feel exhausted and scared,” she said.

Vance, on the other hand, exuded confidence.

She said Vance was steady “like you can kind of see him as a captain of the ship, and he wasn’t too stiff, but you knew what you were going to get. Each time he seemed sure of himself… And so you felt like you would be safe with him. He gave an air of stability,” she said.

 

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




CNN Analyst: Deeper Look at Polls Shows Kamala Harris Win Would Be 'Historically Unprecedented'
Bigfoot Sighting? Video Shows Hiker Running Away From Creature, But It Doesn't Tell the Full Story
Hollywood Never Would've Made This: Mel Gibson Developing Show About How Christians Fought off Muslim Invaders
Breaking: This Is Big - 60,000 Trump Supporters Flood Butler, Pennsylvania, as Trump Returns for First Time
Politico Mocked for Strange Claims About Walz's Bulging Eyes and Vance's Beard
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation