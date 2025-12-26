Share
Politico Squeaks in to Win Absolute Dumbest 'News' Story of 2025 - Says the Right Is Turning Christmas Into a 'Christian Civilization' Holiday

 By Samuel Short  December 26, 2025 at 9:04am
Politico is sounding the alarm about Christmas.

On the day before one of Christianity’s holiest celebrations, the Beltway-based news outlet decided Americans needed to know — as its cutting-edge journalism reveals — that this holiday is one celebrated by Christians, heralding it as the cornerstone of the ideals they look to to preserve civilization.

Well, yes. That’s apparent to anyone with a pulse.

The author Hannah Roberts is careful to avoid saying Christmas is not Christian, but says the holiday has been co-opted by “far-right parties,” and now serves as a “marker of Christian civilization.”

Co-opted from what exactly? Christmas is a celebration of the birth of our Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.

That was its purpose for its existence, and still is.

The article is more about Europe’s relationship with the holiday, mentioning political parties on the right and their deployment of Christmas to cast themselves as antithetical to a wave of leftist multicultural dogma sweeping the continent.

As Roberts puts it, “Far-right parties are claiming the festive season as their own, recasting Christmas as a marker of Christian civilization that is under threat and positioning themselves as its last line of defense against a supposedly hostile, secular left.”

Citing names like conservative Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni along with French parties like National Rally and Vox in Spain, Roberts argues that political forces on the right are politicizing the holiday in place of efforts to “dilute it,” as they wish to bolster its Christian character in the face of “religious imagery with neutral seasonal language.”

Roberts admits the utility of such plans, stating plainly that Europe’s left cannot champion Christmas in the same manner because it would appear in opposition to their messaging.

“That strategy benefits from the left’s discomfort with religion in public life. Progressive parties and institutions, including the EU, have tried to emphasize inclusivity by using neutral phrases like ‘holiday season,’ which for the far-right amounts to cultural self-loathing.”

In summary, right-wing political parties have made a stern defense of Christmas a part of their platform as they correctly sense that leftists look to destroy it in service of hordes of Muslim immigrants and nihilists with a secular worldview.

The True Story of St. Nicholas Is Much Better Than the Myths About Reindeer and the North Pole

If Roberts is saying the right is to blame, and Christmas should be left alone as is, then she is pointing the finger in the wrong direction.

Christmas cannot be left alone when Europe shuns its Christian heritage.

When waves of Muslims flood the continent and leftists look to appease their backward, violent tendencies, Christmas — the birth of Christ — needs champions to defend it.

That larger point goes above Roberts’ message here.

Her “news” story — under the ludicrous headline “How the far right stole Christmas” — mostly amounts to what can be categorized as “leftist discovers that…” It’s an admission of ignorance about basic facts of the world.

It is reminiscent of when left-wing political commentator Kyle Kulinski — host of the aptly named progressive podcast “Secular Talk” — decided in 2019 to take to the social media platform X (then known as Twitter) to express amazement that land in “flyover country” is divided into individual farms.


Christmas is a Christian holiday.

Food comes from farms.

Politico arguably wrote the dumbest news story of the year.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




