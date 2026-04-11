Poll: 1 in 5 Young Germans Plan to Move Out of the Country, Even More Imagine Living Somewhere Else

A new poll shows vast dissatisfaction with life in Germany among the nation’s youngest citizens.

Some 21 percent of Germans between 14 and 29 who participated in the survey said they are planning to leave the country, according to DW.com. About 41 percent said they can picture themselves doing so at a future date.

The survey of 2,012 people aged 14 to 29 took place between Jan. 9 and Feb. 9 and was conducted by Datajockey Verlag. No margin of error was given.

Lack of economic security, increased costs for housing, and rising living expenses were listed as top problems.

“The results of the study show in a dramatic way just how much the pressures of recent years are affecting young people — in the form of stress, exhaustion and a growing sense of a lack of prospects,” study director Simon Schnetzer said.

The poll comes as the Alternative for Germany party, a right-wing party, could win a majority in the September elections in places like Saxony-Anhalt, in what once was East Germany, according to The New York Times.

AfD is the second-largest party in Germany at the federal level.

The party calls for refugees to be either deported or moved into group homes. It also wants to ban “pride” flags and provide tax breaks for large families.

“I want to give the citizens in Saxony-Anhalt their good, old, secure Germany back,” Ulrich Siegmund, the AfD’s candidate to lead the state, said.

“It will be a very beautiful country with a very good spirit of optimism; certainly for the children, for the families,” he added.

Dissatisfaction with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government is clear, with a 15 percent approval rating in a new poll, according to Politico.

The government’s favorability has dropped 9 points since a March survey.

The poll found 84 percent of Germans are dissatisfied with Merz’s government, a coalition of the center-right Christian Democratic Union, the Christian Social Union, and the center-left Social Democratic Party.

Individually, only 21 percent said Merz was doing a good job.

According to a YouGov poll from 2025, 31 percent of all Germans surveyed would “definitely” leave if factors such as jobs, money, or personal connections did not keep them in the country. The two highest areas of dissatisfaction were migration at 61 percent and cost of living at 41 percent, according to the European Conservative.

The poll found 79 percent of AfD supporters said they would leave Germany if they could.

Germany is estimated to have about 5.5 million Muslims.

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