Poll: Only 3% of Trump Voters Believe Biden Is Actual Election Winner

A shocking poll from CNBC shows that an overwhelming majority of voters for President Donald Trump do not believe that presumptive President-elect Joe Biden legitimately won the still-contested 2020 election.

In fact, to use the words “overwhelming majority” might be an understatement, as the percentage of Trump voters who are definitively certain Biden won the election fairly is in the low single digits.

A CNBC/Change Research poll surveyed 1,203 Trump voters nationwide from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21.

A whopping 73 percent of Trump voters polled said they thought the president won the election.

Meanwhile, another 24 percent of respondents told CNBC/Change Research that they simply were not sure who won.

That leaves only 3 percent of Trump voters who were willing to state that they believe Biden won the election legitimately and legally.

NEW @CNBC NATIONAL POLL OF TRUMP VOTERS (11/18-11/21) ONLY 3% of Trump voters believe Joe Biden legitimately and legally won the election. 73% believe Trump is the legitimate winner 24% are unsure pic.twitter.com/9gfF6ses07 — Change Research (@ChangePolls) November 24, 2020

Some of these numbers might change, depending on how election litigation pans out for Trump, but we have a pretty good preview for how things might look, per the poll.

CNBC reported 31 percent of Trump voters want him to fight it out in court until results are certified.

But 66 percent of Trump voters told pollsters the president should “never concede,” according to the outlet.

In an insult to millions of Americans, CNBC asserted that Trump voters don’t have minds of their own, insinuating that scores of doubtful Trump supporters are merely following Trump’s lead with regard to doubting the election was conducted fairly.

“[T]he poll underscores the potentially bigger harm Trump’s lies about the vote tallies have done to public faith in the electoral process. The president appears to have convinced many of his supporters he lost unfairly, even as state officials and judges have repeatedly shot down claims of fraud and wrongdoing,” CNBC editorialized in its poll findings.

The poll had a margin of error of +/- 2.83 percentage points.

It is impossible to overstate the significance of this poll, or what it says about damage done to Americans’ trust in election integrity.

While the American tradition within government is a peaceful transition of power, another American tradition is for the voters to accept the election results and move on with life.

But that doesn’t appear to be likely, at least not right now.

CNBC reported that 81 percent of Trump voters said “they would not give Biden a chance as president.”

How would Biden effectively govern if such an overwhelming number of people viewed his potential presidency as illegitimate?

If these numbers are correct, he will enjoy no honeymoon period, if he does indeed become president.

Many Americans actually might view Biden as being more than illegitimate.

They’d likely view him as the benefactor of a stolen election, unless evidence shows otherwise.

For the sake of the republic, we should all pray for clarity in the coming weeks to restore trust in our election processes.

Whether Biden ultimately wins, or does so while disproving any suspicions of alleged election malfeasance, remains to be seen.

But if Biden is certified as the election winner, he is likely to begin his term as a leader with no mandate from voters, unpopular policy positions and the potential that tens of millions of Americans might not even view him as a lawful occupant of the White House.

Sadly, those Americans and others might even be turned off from voting in future elections.

But Democrats only have themselves to blame for the quagmire they made of the election.

Party leaders, whether intentionally or unintentionally, undermined Americans’ trust in election integrity well before votes were cast by pushing millions of unsolicited and insecure mail-in ballots.

A perceived lack of transparency during vote counting in urban areas such as Philadelphia, Detroit and Atlanta only add to doubts that the election was conducted freely and fairly.

But that fact, plus the Democrats’ consistent opposition to common-sense election security safeguards, such as voter ID laws, might not only harm the democratic process — it could hinder their ability to govern in the coming years.

Biden, if certified as the election winner, could be in for an uphill battle, as he’d apparently have to convince Americans he actually won the election before he could justifiably, in the minds of millions of people, take power and act as the country’s chief executive.

