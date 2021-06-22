Poll: 30% of GOP Voters, 26% of Independents Think Trump Will 'Likely' Be Reinstated

Ever since the 2020 presidential election was called for President Joe Biden, questions have circulated about the legitmacy of the votes in certain areas of the country. A new poll suggests these questions are very much still relevant for a significant portion of the American public.

According to The Hill, a new Hill-HarrisX poll shows 30 percent of Republican voters believe former President Donald Trump is “likely” to be reinstated by the end of the year. While that is not a majority of the party, it certainly represents more than just fringe “conspiracy theorists,” as the establishment media likes to call them.

In addition, 26 percent of independent voters thought Trump’s reinstatement was likely, and even 13 percent of Democrats agreed. This shows it is not exclusively the right who believes reinstatement is a possibility.

According to The Hill, the survey was conducted in response to reports about a disputed claim by New York Times reporter Maggie Halberman that Trump has been telling supporters he would be “reinstated” to the office in August.

In a June 3 Fox News interview, Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump poured cold water on the story.

“No, I have not heard any plans for Donald Trump to be installed in the White House in August,” she told host Brian Kilmeade.

Among Republicans, 14 percent said it was “very likely” that Trump would be reinstated by year’s end, and 16 percent felt it was “somewhat likely.” Just 49 percent of Republicans felt Trump’s reinstatement was “very unlikely,” while 29 percent considered it “somewhat unlikely.”

For independents, 11 percent said the reinstatement was “very likely,” and 15 percent said it was “somewhat likely.” Still, only 50 percent of independent voters found the possibility “very unlikely.”

Some of these feelings have most likely been amplified by the ongoing election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, and the possibility of audits elsewhere.

On Friday, Ken Bennett, the Senate liaison to the Maricopa County audit, told The Western Journal there were tens of thousands of ballots where no vote for president was detected by the voting machines.

“There were over 33,000 undervotes,” Bennett said. “There may be, you know, a certain number of people that didn’t want to vote for Biden or Trump or [Libertarian Jo] Jorgensen or anyone else, so they may, in fact, be undervotes.

“But if someone circled their oval or made a check next to it or did something other than get pixels of blackness inside the oval, almost 1 percent of the 3.4 million people that voted in Arizona, the machines did not record any vote for president.”

This is not the only questionable development from the Maricopa County audit. On June 16, Anderson Cooper of CNN published a Twitter post about voting data from Arizona allegedly being driven almost 1,300 miles to Montana.

The video that accompanied the tweet showed a cabin in the woods of Montana that was listed as private property. CNN’s Gary Tuchman went to the edge of the property, but he was unable to approach the cabin.

“Is this the secure, powerful laboratory?” he asked. “Is Arizona voting data inside that cabin? We just don’t know — but it could be.”

Arizona voting system data has been taken by truck to a so-called “secure powerful laboratory” in rural Montana to be “forensically evaluated.”@GaryTuchmanCNN visits the area to investigate. pic.twitter.com/Om5fW19Wx5 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 17, 2021

On Monday, The Hill reported Pennsylvania may be headed towards a similar election audit. Republican State Sen. David Argall said he doesn’t see any harm in a potential audit for his state.

“It’s a very careful recount, forensic audit, so yeah, I don’t see the danger in it,” he told reporters, according to The Hill. “I just think that it would not be a bad idea at all to proceed with an audit similar to what they’re doing in Arizona.”

Calling for an audit does not necessarily mean one believes there was significant election fraud. On the contrary, Argall is simply expressing his support for a fair and honest examination of the results.

If one candidate actually received more or fewer votes than were counted, then that information needs to brought to light. If the results are accurate, then these audits should confirm them.

According to The Hill, the online poll was conducted June 17-18 and included 942 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.19 percent.

The responses suggest a significant portion of Americans have at least some doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

Every United States citizen deserves to know about the security of our elections, and these audits are critical in providing those answers.

