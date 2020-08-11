If you doubt former Vice President Joe Biden has the stamina needed to serve as the president, should he be elected in November, you’re not alone.

In fact, almost half the Democrats surveyed during a recent poll said they did not believe Biden could even finish a single term in the White House if he is able to unseat President Donald Trump.

While Republicans have been beating the drum about Biden’s apparent cognitive decline for nearly a year — if not longer — a great many Democrats have quietly signaled that they, too, believe something is awry with the 77-year-old.

Rasmussen Reports released a survey Monday, as Biden is reportedly nearing a decision on who his running mate will be, that shows it is essentially a tossup among Democrat voters whether Biden could even serve out a term.

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it’s likely Biden’s running mate will be president before the end of Biden’s four-year term if he wins this fall, with 39% who say it’s Very Likely,” Rasmussen noted.

Additionally, only 35 percent of likely voters said they think it is unlikely that Biden’s VP pick would replace him before a full term, while just 14 percent of those polled said they felt it was not at all likely that the yet-to-be announced running mate would replace him before January of 2025.

When Rasmussen polled Democrats about the possibility Biden could not muster the stamina to govern, the results were somewhat shocking.

Of Democrats polled, 49 percent of them said they did not think the former senator from Delaware could finish one term.

Republicans and independents were, naturally, much more skeptical of Biden’s fitness for a four-year term.

Rasmussen noted that “73% of Republicans and 57% of voters not affiliated with either major party,” were of the opinion Biden could not compete a term as president.

The age of the respondents also figured in their estimation of Biden’s abilities, according to the poll.

“The younger the voter, the more convinced they are that Biden is unlikely to finish a four-year term if elected president,” Rasmussen reported.

The poll released Monday is just the latest sign of doubts about Biden. In a poll released June 29: 38 percent of respondents said they believe Biden is suffering from dementia, while 14 percent said they were not sure if they believe Biden has dementia.

Twenty percent of Democrats believe Biden is stricken with dementia.

The issue was somewhat significant for those polled, as 61 percent of respondents said they believe Biden must address the question of whether he is suffering from dementia publicly.

For the poll released Monday, Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 likely voters between Aug. 6 and Aug. 9. It had a margin of error of 3 percent, Rasmussen reported.

Biden has previously signaled that if he is elected, he will likely be a one-term president.

“No, I’m not willing to commit one way or another,” Biden said at a December primary debate in Los Angeles after being asked if he would pledge to seek a second term, according to MarketWatch.

“I’m not even elected to one term yet, and let’s see where we are. Let’s see what happens,” he added.

Politico reported at that time that some prominent Democrats, even at least one advising his campaign, did not believe Biden would seek a second term if he were to win.

“This makes Biden a good transition figure,” a source identified as a “prominent adviser to the campaign” told Politico. “I’d love to have an election this year for the next generation of leaders, but if I have to wait four years [in order to] to get rid of Trump, I’m willing to do it.”

Of course, the issue of Biden’s perceived cognitive decline and his refusal to commit to a second term is one reason why his choice for running mate is being so anxiously awaited.

The short list of potential VP picks leaves much to be desired if you’re a conservative, but we know Biden has pledged to pick a woman, and that he’s under heavy pressure from his supporters to choose a black woman.

Should he win, then, the country could essentially be electing as the eventual president a person who was chosen by one man — Joe Biden — based on factors like sex and race that have nothing to do with ability to do the job.

To make a peculiar presidential race even more bizarre, a majority of likely voters and almost half of Democrat voters will vote in November under the impression that Trump’s real opponent is at the bottom of Biden’s ticket, and not the top.

They might not be wrong.

