Poll About American Pride Begs Simple Question: Why Do Democrats Hate the USA?

As the Fourth of July approaches, a recent survey of U.S. adults showed that 58 percent of Americans are indeed “extremely” or “very” proud to be Americans, according to a recent Gallup polling.

The poll showed that despite the large majority of 58 percent being prideful, it still represents a drop from 2020.

“That fall is largely driven by Democrats’ and Independents’ national pride sharply cratering in the first year of the Trump 2.0 era,” Axios reported.

Only a mere 36 percent of Democrats said they were extremely or very proud to be an American. This was the same sentiment shared by 53 percent of independents.

Unsurprisingly, Democrats felt proud when Joe Biden — a mentally incompetent and political compromised puppet — was in charge, with 62 percent of them saying they felt pride.

Proud of what? A shadow government? The federal government abandoning the rule of law? The DOJ persecuting conservatives? Well, I guess that makes sense.

It seems Democratic pride is not linked to the freedoms Americans enjoy, as much as it’s linked to their agenda being enacted by far-left politicians.

Gallup said this is only the second time in their polling that Democrats’ pride has slipped below the majority level, with the prior dip coming during the final year of Trump’s first administration.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the mainstream media, academia, and Hollywood tell Democrats to be furious any time Trump is in power.

It comes down to the radical nature of the left.

Major segments of the Democratic Party are hellbent on proclaiming anti-American sentiments, no matter the cost.

It stands to reason that when a country elects a commander-in-chief who promises to put the nation first, they recoil in disgust and turn against the United States.

The Gallup poll, however, showed that 92 percent of Republicans said they were extremely or very proud to be an American.

That says it all. Republicans are known for being pro-American, patriotic, unapologetic, and willing to point out what separates the U.S. from other countries around the world.

If there was ever a time to feel proud, it is now.

We have a deep foothold in Silicon Valley via Elon Musk preaching free speech — despite what the mainstream media says about his feud with Trump — and the president’s electoral victory vindicated many patriotic Americans who felt the federal government had gone too far to the left.

“Republicans who say they’re proud to be Americans has remained remarkably steady for decades,” according to the Axios report.

Even when Barack Obama took over as president, Republicans maintained a sense of pride in their homeland. This goes back to the bigger issue of Democrats being sore losers.

When leftist voters do not get their way, they predict an Armageddon is headed for America. These voters lost sight of what makes us special, and always refuse to compare their current lifestyle to how things are around the world.

We have an abundance of food and other basic necessities of life, not to mention freedom of speech, religion, and the right to bear arms to keep us safe from criminality. We can worship and educate our family in any way we see fit, and we can assert our rights against corrupt law enforcement.

We also benefit from freedom of the press that can defend the downtrodden when they are trampled on by the enemies of faith and freedom.

You would be crazy not to have pride in this, our great American experiment. While many of these freedoms are under threat, they remain remarkably intact, especially in comparison to other nations around the world.

As my grandmother from Greece used to say: “You should kiss the ground you walk on and be thankful, each and every day, that you were born in America.”

The left will likely never come around to this way of thinking. Yet that should not stop the rest of us from celebrating the blessings we have been giving by God, to be born in the freest and most prosperous nation in the history of humanity.

So during this Fourth of July, go out and enjoy some barbeque, set off some fireworks, and never forget that you won the global lottery.

You have been given a chance most have not: To be free. Not only should you take immense pride in your privilege, but celebrate it as much as you can — and as often as you can — for as long as you can.

God bless America.

