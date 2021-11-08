Poll: Americans - Even Democrats - Oppose Biden Admin Payments to Illegals by a Landslide

When even Democratic voters disagree, you know it’s a disaster.

President Joe Biden has been able to unite Americans around precious little since he took office back in January, but here’s one idea that is about as close to unanimous as it gets these days:

Paying hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to people who broke the law to enter the country in the first place.

A Trafalgar poll released Monday found fully two-thirds of American voters surveyed – including a near-majority of Democrats – either “disapprove” or “strongly disapprove” of reported plans by the Justice Department to pay compensation for “psychological trauma” inflicted on families of illegal aliens who were separated after crossing the border.

Among all voters who participated, the poll found 66.9 percent were against the idea, with 18.7 percent approving and 14.4 percent registering no opinion.

Take out that “no opinion” portion and the percentage of those opposed rises to 78.2 percent, Trafalgar reported.

It would be tough to find 78 percent of Americans agreeing on any remotely controversial issue, so the country can give credit to the leftists in Washington for coming up with an idea that pretty much everyone agrees is awful.

The Biden Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the immigrants, are still hammering out details, while Biden himself has appeared pathetically uninformed about the topic — at first angrily denying a plan was in the works, and then just as angrily defending it.

(For liberals like New York’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of course, it’s a matter of “reparations,” which should be all any normal person needs to know.)

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas was one the most vocal critics of the idea, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Oct. 28.

The proposed payments of up to $450,000 per person — a mind-boggling sum by any standard — are more than four times the maximum $100,000 “death gratuity” for the family of a U.S. service member lost while defending the country. Considering the payments are per person, one family could easily receive more than $1 million.

And that makes sense to someone?

We only pay $100,000 to the families of American soldiers who lose their life in the line of duty. But the Biden administration is planning to send $450,000 to migrants who crossed our border illegally and were deported. pic.twitter.com/t09G52hNcm — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 4, 2021

“We only pay $100,000 to the families of American soldiers who lose their life in the line of duty,” Cotton told Fox News on Thursday.

“What about reparations for all the families whose lives have been shattered because they had a son or daughter killed by opioids that were shipped across our southern border?” he asked. “It is insane to pay reparations to illegal aliens.”

Of course it’s an insane idea. So, of course, it’s one being entertained by the Biden administration at the behest of an organization so far to the left as the contemporary ACLU. (It’s within living memory for many Americans that the ACLU once actually stood for American civil liberties rather than the leftist cause du jour.)

But as the Trafalgar poll showed, it’s not one the American people are behind at all.

BREAKING: A new Trafalgar group poll shows two-thirds of Americans oppose paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) November 8, 2021

Why is it so low? Every American and every want to be American (legal) should be against this. Rewarding people for breaking a country’s laws is never good. — Let’s Go Brandon! Joe Kennedy (@Freedom4USNow) November 8, 2021

I say we should charge them! — Mike Bear Rogers (@ukbear03) November 8, 2021

The other 1/3 is clearly insane. — Brett Guillory, M.Ed. (@BGuilloryForTX) November 8, 2021

According to Trafalgar, the poll was conducted Nov. 1-4 of 1,086 likely voters and had a margin of error of 2.98 percent. For those keeping score at home, that means, at best, about 21 percent of Americans think the Biden Justice-ACLU plan is a good idea.

Even among Democratic voters, the poll showed a total of only 36.4 percent who approved or strongly approved of the plan. The margin of error still wouldn’t get that above 40 percent.

Among Republicans, of course, the obvious insanity made the proposal a nonstarter. The poll found only 4.3 percent approved of the idea and 2.2 percent strongly approved. (Any bets on how many of those Republicans were named “Kasich”?)

The concerns of Republicans don’t figure into the calculations of Joe Biden, the Biden Justice Department or the ACLU, of course. But given the Democratic defeats last week in Virginia and elsewhere, as well as the party’s near-defeat in the New Jersey governor’s race, it might occur to some of those on the left that they just might have to worry about even Democratic voters at some point.

This idea’s a disaster – and even Democrats know it.

