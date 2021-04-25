Login
Poll: Americans Miss Trump When It Comes to Security at the Border

By Jack Davis
Published April 25, 2021 at 1:33pm
A new poll indicates President Joe Biden is giving many Americans a large dose of insecurity.

The poll, conducted by Fox News, found that the percentage of voters who think border security is worse now than two years ago is three times the number who say it is better.

Forty-six percent of those surveyed said the border is less secure now than in 2019, while 15 percent said border security has improved and 33 percent said it is about the same.

Fox News noted that its 2018 poll, after about 18 months of the administration of then-President Donald Trump, found that 28 percent said border security was improving, higher than the 17 percent who said it was worse.

The new poll found 51 percent of those surveyed disapproved of Biden’s performance on border security while 35 percent approved.

The poll was conducted via telephone April 18-21 and carried a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

It found that 86 percent of Republicans were extremely or very concerned about illegal immigration and 67 percent overall were concerned about the issue.

For Democrats, 77 percent were concerned about how illegal immigrants are treated, while 51 percent were concerned with illegal immigration. Among Republicans, 53 percent listed treatment of illegal immigrants as a major concern.

The partisan divide that characterizes the electorate is evident in the new poll, which found 88 percent of Republicans disapprove of Biden’s immigration efforts and only 7 percent approve of what he has done.

Among Democrats, 64 percent approve of the Democratic president’s work while just 18 percent disapprove.

The divide was also evident in respondents’ perception of border security.

The poll found 75 percent of Republicans believe border security is worse now than two years ago, while only 17 percent of Democrats felt that way.

Do you think the Biden administration is responsible for the border crisis?

RELATED: Biden Nominates Texas Sheriff Who Refused to Enforce Trump Immigration Policy to Lead ICE

There was also not much common ground on who is responsible for the spike in illegal immigration.

The poll found that 56 percent of respondents overall believe the increase is “completely” or “mostly” happening because Biden is president, with 84 percent of Republicans saying Biden gets the blame and 32 percent of Democrats saying so.

Among Democrats, 23 percent said Biden does not deserve any blame for the crisis, while only 4 percent of Republicans felt that way.

The Fox News poll was not the only one showing discontent with Biden.

In a Washington Post/ABC News survey April 18-21, 53 percent of those polled said they disapprove of the job Biden has done addressing the issue of illegal immigration, with 44 percent strongly disapproving of his job performance on the issue.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
