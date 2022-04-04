A new poll found that more Americans want to see President Joe Biden out of the White House than want Russian strongman Vladimir Putin out of power.

Sixty-two percent of respondents to the survey, conducted by the Democracy Institute for Britain’s The Express, said they do not think Biden will be re-elected in 2024.

And many do not want to wait that long.

When respondents were asked which would be better for the United States, 52 percent chose “Biden loses power in the US” compared with 43 percent who picked “Putin loses power in Russia.”

The poll found that 57 percent disapprove of the Biden presidency and 70 percent believe the United States is “heading in the wrong direction.”

If former President Donald Trump were to face Biden in 2024, Trump would win the rematch 48 percent to 43 percent, according to the survey.

The poll of 1,500 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Patrick Basham, director of the Democracy Institute, said the president is losing on more fronts than he can handle.

“Biden’s foreign policy debacles, highlighted by America’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, have turned off voters, who mostly disapprove of his handling of America’s global role,” he said.

Basham said Biden is hoping that Ukraine’s effort to turn back Russia will rub off on him.

“Biden’s political team knows economic pain will continue to weigh down the president’s ratings,” he said. “So, it puts great stock in Biden’s handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His counselors view the Ukraine crisis as a blunt instrument that nonetheless may help the president to dig himself out of his electoral hole.

“Should the Ukraine crisis end on terms perceived to be favorable to the Ukrainians, and should Vladimir Putin’s Russia be put back in her box, it’s possible that Biden will receive considerable credit and his ratings will improve. If that happens, his party’s candidates may also improve their positions vis-à-vis their Republican opponents.

“However, given Biden’s continuing bungling of the crisis, highlighted by his dangerous verbal gaffes and wildly inaccurate predictions of the imminent demise of the ruble and the Russian economy, voters disapprove of his handling of Ukraine.”

Biden’s standing has been marred not only by his policies but by his personal performance. This weekend, he mistakenly said his wife was once vice president, bringing a stinging response from Nile Gardiner, a former aide to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“Biden’s evidently declining memory and increasingly confused state of mind is a growing concern for our Allies across the Atlantic and across the world, esp. at a time of great crisis in Europe and mounting threats from our adversaries,” Gardiner tweeted. “This is increasingly a presidency in chaos.”

Biden’s evidently declining memory and increasingly confused state of mind is a growing concern for our Allies across the Atlantic and across the world, esp. at a time of great crisis in Europe and mounting threats from our adversaries. This is increasingly a presidency in chaos. https://t.co/2VsdCUG2d3 — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) April 2, 2022

Biden’s actions also were taken to task by Republican Winsome Sears, the lieutenant governor of Virginia, who said the president will protect Ukraine’s territorial integrity but not that of the United States.

“By the way, don’t we now know that borders are important, right? So we’re willing to help another country shore up their border, but don’t we have a border, too?” she told the Washington Examiner.

Sears noted that Putin seized upon Biden’s weakness to attack Ukraine.

“We have to ask ourselves, once again, ‘What did Putin see in the past that allowed him to think that he could get away with this?'” she said. “He’s pretty much getting away with it because he’s destroyed parts of Ukraine.”

“The people are displaced,” Sears added. “Those infrastructures are gone. The children are scarred. So he’s been successful in that.”

“I thought he saw what happened in Afghanistan, how America just seemed to turn tail and run,” she said. “So all of this in totality — yeah, Mr. Biden does have some questions to answer.”

