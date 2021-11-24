A new poll has found that most Americans are feeling the effects of inflation as the holiday season kicks off, and that a clear majority of them blame President Joe Biden personally for higher prices.

The poll from Yahoo News/YouGov gauged people’s opinions of how price hikes are influencing their lives just before Thanksgiving.

Seventy-seven percent of the poll’s respondents said they are feeling the crunch. According to the poll, 57 percent of them hold Biden personally responsible.

When asked if Biden is doing enough to correct the issues which are affecting them, only 18 percent of the poll’s respondents said he is.

Yahoo’s Andrew Romano noted, “These results explain in part why the president’s overall approval rating has steadily declined to 43 percent in recent months while his disapproval rating has risen to 52 percent — and why, on the economy, Biden’s approval rating is even lower (40 percent).”

Thirty-seven percent of respondents said higher prices are affecting them “a great deal,” while 40 percent said they are feeling “some” effects. Sixty-one percent said that had been affected by “shortages of goods and services.”

Fifty-one percent of respondents told Yahoo/YouGov that they are worried that will not be able to afford things they need during the holiday season, due to inflation.

Forty-five percent said they were worried, due to supply chain issues, that they will not be able to find what they are looking for.

Self-described Democrats polled were more likely to blame supply chain issues and inflation on the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, of all respondents, Biden was blamed for the issues more than the pandemic.

Have you felt the effects of inflation this year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (577 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

One key takeaway: Biden is in trouble with independent voters.

Yahoo/YouGov found that 65 percent of respondents with no party affiliation assign at least some blame to Biden for higher prices. Ninety percent of Republicans said Biden is at least partially to blame, compared to 28 percent of Democrats.

Yahoo/YouGov polled 1,696 American adults from Nov. 17 to 19, and found that inflation, and not COVID, is seen as the single “most important issue facing America.”

The poll reported a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percent.

The Yahoo/YouGov poll was released as Americans are expected to partake in what is predicted to be the most expensive Thanksgiving in the country’s history.

The New York Post reported prices for holiday food are 14 percent higher than they were in 2020.

The American Farm Bureau shared a graphic on social media last week of basic Thanksgiving items and their respective price jumps.

Let’s talk turkey. According to Farm Bureau’s #ThanksgivingSurvey, here’s what a few Thanksgiving staple items will run you this year: ✅ Turkey: $23.99

✅ Dinner Rolls: 3.05

✅ Cranberries: 2.98 More on this year’s Thanksgiving dinner cost 👉 https://t.co/6NAHHXm9hR pic.twitter.com/Y8jEMX4Axd — American Farm Bureau (@FarmBureau) November 18, 2021

Turkeys are reported to cost 24 percent more this year than they did last year.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.