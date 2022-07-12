Trump Bests Biden in Poll That Could Be a 2024 Omen

More Americans would like to see former President Donald Trump run in 2024 than President Joe Biden, but neither candidate enjoys broad support for a potential presidential campaign, a new Politico poll found.

Of all registered voters, 35 percent reported that Trump should “definitely” or “probably” run, whereas just 29 percent reported the same answers for Biden, the poll showed.

However, the poll is not all positive for Trump, as both men have staunch opposition to their prospective candidacies in 2024 and almost half of the population strongly opposes either of them running.

For Trump, 48 percent of Americans said he should “definitely not” run, while 46 percent gave the same “definitely not” response for Biden’s candidacy, according to the poll.

Another concern for Trump is that a growing number of Republicans believe he “lied” about the 2020 election results.

Of registered Republicans surveyed, 44 percent felt that Trump lied about the election, up 7 percent from late June, the poll found.

This could be because the Democrat-led House committee hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion — which were conducted in between surveys — reshaped the nation’s perspective on that day’s events, Politico’s daily newsletter speculated.

Among all voters, 66 percent felt that Trump “said the election was fraudulent without evidence,” the poll found.

Trump still leads the pack in a potential Republican primary, however, and the poll found that he would command 52 percent of registered Republicans in an election today.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would come in second place, with 21 percent of Republican primary voters.

The poll was conducted between Friday through Sunday and had a sample size of 2,005 voters.

The margin of error was 2 percent.

