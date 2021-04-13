Login
Poll: Battleground Voters Are Blaming Democrats for Border Crisis

Migrants from Central America, who arrived illegally from Mexico to the U.S. to seek asylum, disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande river before turning themselves over to border patrol agents at the border city of Roma on March 29Ed Jones - AFP / Getty ImagesMigrants from Central America, who arrived illegally from Mexico to the U.S. to seek asylum, disembark from an inflatable boat after crossing the Rio Grande river before turning themselves over to border patrol agents at the border city of Roma on March 29. (Ed Jones - AFP / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 13, 2021 at 2:58pm
Voters in battleground states blame President Joe Biden for the historic crisis at the border, according to a new survey on illegal immigration.

The survey from Heritage Action for America showed that 56 percent of residents in 16 battleground congressional districts in 15 states blame the current crisis on Biden’s reversal of many of former President Donald Trump’s policies, The Washington Examiner reported.

Fifty percent of poll respondents said they are “less likely to support Democrat candidates in the 2022 election for Congress” because of the surge at the border.

Acfrogc3izn5ghap Vgat x7rte… by Paul Bedard

The most vulnerable Senate seats in the 2022 midterm elections include Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire, according to Roll Call.

Among 16 suburban swing counties, 76 percent believe “American should come first” when receiving government benefits and 78 percent believe illegal immigrants who make a fraudulent asylum claim should be deported.

“These polls prove that Americans of both parties are rejecting Biden’s open-borders agenda by wide margins,” Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson said.

Do you think Republicans will take back control of the Senate in 2022?

“Voters rightly blame Biden’s failed immigration policies for the border crisis by wide margins and are very concerned with the effects of illegal immigration on America’s social services, taxpayer burden, and public safety. Americans know what the administration refuses to admit: the border is in crisis, and Biden’s weak policies are to blame.”

A different survey conducted at the end of March showed similar results with 44 percent blaming Biden for the border crisis and 28 percent blaming Trump, The Hill reported.

The survey from The Hill/HarrisX revealed that 20 percent of respondents said both administrations were responsible for the crisis and 7 percent said neither was.

When broken up by the political party, 73 percent of Republicans and 38 percent of independents said the Biden administration was responsible while 46 percent of Democrats said the Trump administration should be blamed.

Over 2 million migrants are expected to show up at the U.S.-Mexico border by the end of the fiscal year, according to CNN.

Data reviewed by the news outlet showed that this number includes 200,000 unaccompanied minors, 828,000 families and 1.1 million single adults.

Former acting deputy Homeland Security secretary Ken Cuccinelli has called the crisis the “Biden effect.”

However, in his first news conference as president in March, Biden said that this surge happens every year and blamed Trump for the situation.

“There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year,” Biden said.

“The reason they’re coming is that it’s the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat of the desert, number one. Number two, they’re coming because of the circumstances in country.”

