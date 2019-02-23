Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field in the key primary state of New Hampshire, according to a new Emerson College poll released Saturday.

The Emerson poll has Sanders, an independent, receiving 27 percent of the vote.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was trailing closely behind at 25 percent.

Biden has yet to officially declare his candidacy but is considered likely to run and has already picked up endorsements from other prominent Democrats.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, who received 12 percent of the vote, was the only other Democrat to crack double digits in New Hampshire, according to the Emerson poll.

TRENDING: New Hampshire Poll Shows a Two-Man Race at the Top in Democratic Presidential Field

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was next at 9 percent, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 8 percent.

Following them were Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former U.S. Rep Beto O’Rourke of Texas, who were tied at 5 percent apiece.

Do you think Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the Democratic nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

New Hampshire’s primary is generally the second contest after the Iowa Caucuses, making it an early litmus test for presidential hopefuls.

The poll, the first in New Hampshire since Sanders announced his candidacy on Feb. 19, found that the self-described democratic socialist is the overwhelming favorite of younger primary voters in the state.

Among voters ages 18-34, Sanders received 44 percent of the vote — more than the next four candidates combined.

Emerson sampled 405 registered voters between Feb. 21 and 22 for the primary poll, which has a margin of error of 4.5 percent.

National primary polls have shown Sanders with a consistent lead among declared candidates, though trailing Biden.

RELATED: Clinton Staffers Mocked Bernie Sanders’ Private Jet Use During 2016 Campaign: ‘Royal Highness’

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.