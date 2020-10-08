Poll: Considering ACB Before Inauguration Is More Popular Than Packing the Court

The left has used the U.S. Supreme Court as another lever to pull to get their radical agenda codified, and they’ll apparently stop at nothing to keep their apparatus in place — a strategy at odds with what the American people want.

With the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18 came their cries that President Donald Trump simply could not replace her since his term is nearly up, despite it being both his right and responsibility to do so.

The far left’s only strategy — besides using the woman’s reported “dying wish” as justification for holding off confirming Trump’s pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett — is to pack the courts with additional justices if they win the White House and a Senate majority in November.

The current balance of the court between the nine justices, provided Barrett is confirmed, would be 6-3 in favor of Republican-appointed justices.

So, if Democrats take over and want to tip the court in their favor, they would need to add at least four more justices.

It seems that both former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, likely have no problem doing just that, even if they won’t say it outright (more on that later).

However, even as the American people are wary of Barrett’s confirmation before Inauguration Day in January 2021, a Washington Examiner/YouGov poll of 1,200 registered voters conducted Oct. 4 suggests more people favor the Senate considering Barrett than support the Democrats’ radical strategy to counter her potential confirmation.

Among all voters polled, just 34 percent said they favored adding justices to the U.S. Supreme Court if Barrett is confirmed before the election and Democrats win both the presidency and the Senate.

By contrast, 42 percent said they favored the Senate considering Barrett before Inauguration Day.

Unsurprisingly, responses to both questions broke decidedly along party lines, with more total Democrats weighing in than Republicans. (The sample size included 61 percent more Democrats than Republicans. The margin of error was +/- 3.6 percentage points.)

Still, the poll’s results mean that even with the partisan divide, respondents favored considering Barrett prior to Inauguration Day over cheating and simply stuffing the court full of more leftists in black robes to counter her appointment.

In fact, 47 percent of all voters questioned said they would prefer a “balanced” court over a liberal- or conservative-leaning one if Democrats win the presidency and pack the court.

Barrett, of course, should be a shoo-in, considering she’s a qualified nominee who has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit since 2017.

The only strikes against her are from the left because she’s Catholic, judicially conservative and nominated by Trump, which is why she is routinely smeared as some sort of misogynist cult member. (Those who spread such smears forget that Barrett is a highly educated career woman, wife and mother — a combination that used to be the feminist ideal.)

Both candidates on the Democratic presidential ticket have demurred from directly answering whether they will seek to add justices, but that itself speaks volumes.

During Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, Harris skirted the question and threw out an implicit charge of racism to deflect, kind of like how people being chased in movies knock over shelves as they flee from their pursuer. (Both scenarios are ridiculous and all about optics.)

“Of course Kamala Harris will not answer the question about packing the court because that’s what they plan on doing,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday night.

“When the Democrats can’t get their way they will change the rules to push their leftist agenda. They’re not even pretending anymore.”

Of course Kamala Harris will not answer the question about packing the court because that’s what they plan on doing. When the Democrats can’t get their way they will change the rules to push their leftist agenda.

They’re not even pretending anymore. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 8, 2020

During a question-and-answer session with both candidates in Phoenix on Thursday, Biden again refused to answer the question.

“You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over,” he said.

“The moment I answer that question,” he told reporters, “the headline in every one of your papers will be about that other than focusing on what’s happening now.”

He accused Republicans of “denying the American people the one shot they have under constitutional law to be able to have their input” by possibly confirming Barrett, even though Trump has already been elected and is still in office until voters say otherwise.

The fact Biden and Harris refuse to answer the question is telling, and for the party that would destroy Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life during his confirmation hearing, adding more justices to tip the balance their way seems like small potatoes.

The will of the people was decided in November 2016 when Trump was elected, and his time in office runs until a new president is sworn in — in January 2021 or later.

That means every responsibility and task before him is still within his purview to complete as he sees fit, whether Democrats like it or not.

The American people may not be convinced about Barrett just yet, but they certainly don’t want the radicalism of simply stuffing the courts to allow Democrats to have their own way.

