Poll: Fewer Than 4 in 10 Republicans Say NATO Benefits the U.S.

A new survey from the Pew Research Center revealed that fewer than 40 percent of Republicans and right-leaning independents believe the North Atlantic Treaty Organization benefits the United States.

“Around four-in-ten Republicans and GOP-leaning independents (38%) say the U.S. benefits a great deal or a fair amount from being part of NATO — down from 49% last year,” the Monday article read.

“A majority of Republicans (60%) now say the U.S. benefits not too much or not at all from being part of the alliance, up from 50% in 2025,” it continued. “This marks the first time in our surveys that a majority of Republicans have expressed this view.”

The survey was fielded in late March, before President Donald Trump said he was considering withdrawing the U.S. from the alliance altogether after members refused to join America and Israel against Iran.

This news also comes after The Economist published a piece on Easter Sunday entitled, “European allies are losing hope of keeping America in NATO.”

The story cited Trump’s frustrations with European allies, specifically their refusal to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to stabilize shipping and decrease oil prices.

“Several European countries have made American operations in the Middle East more difficult,” the story read.

“The president’s imprecations have been echoed by Marco Rubio, his secretary of state, once a staunch defender of the transatlantic alliance,” the article explained. “Calling NATO ‘a one-way street,’ Mr Rubio declared: ‘There is no doubt, unfortunately, after this conflict is concluded we are going to have to re-examine that relationship.'”

This has reportedly led to a “funeral mood” among European leadership.

Rubio, once seen as a staunch supporter of strengthening America’s ties to NATO, is now in lockstep with the commander-in-chief.

“This is the worst moment that NATO has faced,” former American ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder said.

He added, “Rather than trying to convince Donald Trump not to leave, allies have to focus… on strengthening their military capacity.”

Kurt Volker, another former American ambassador to NATO, said European countries are “responding emotionally against Donald Trump, not rationally, in accordance with their interest.”

Not only has Trump called out NATO for not paying their fair share for defense, but he’s condemned them for having an ungrateful attitude toward the U.S. and for not stepping up when called upon.

When European leaders gathered to discuss the Iran conflict and decided to wash their hands of the entire ordeal, it could prove to be the final nail in the coffin for the historic alliance.

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