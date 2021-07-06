A recent poll found that Americans like Amazon more than most institutions except the U.S. military.

The Harris Poll group and the Center for American Political Studies poll found that Amazon had a higher favorability rating than all but one of the 18 institutions respondents were surveyed on.

Amazon received a 72 percent favorability rating, falling just short of the U.S. military’s 78 percent favorability rating.

The Big Tech company outranked police by 4 percentage points, with 68 percent of respondents giving a favorable view of police.

Amazon also outshone other institutions in America including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FBI, Supreme Court, Department of Justice and Black Lives Matter.

When compared to other Big Tech companies, Amazon outranked Facebook and Twitter, which received 51 percent and 37 percent favorability ratings, respectively.

Russia (21 percent favorability), antifa (20 percent), the Palestinian Authority (19 percent), China (18 percent) and Hamas (16 percent) ranked at the bottom of favorability ratings.

The survey comes as many Republican leaders are taking on Big Tech censorship.

GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in May to hold Big Tech companies accountable.

Yes: 43% (9 Votes) No: 57% (12 Votes)

“Many in our state have experienced censorship and other tyrannical behavior firsthand in Cuba and Venezuela,” he said in a statement at the time.

“If Big Tech censors enforce rules inconsistently, to discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held accountable.”

A House panel also pushed forward legislation last month to curb the market power of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple, The Associated Press reported.

In addition to inquiring about American institutions, pollsters asked about the public’s perception of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden had a favorability rating of 54 percent while 39 percent of poll respondents had an unfavorable view of the job Biden is doing as president.

Biden ranked higher than former President Donald Trump who received a 46 percent favorability rating.

Voters are evenly split 43 percent on the favorability of Harris, though she ranked below Trump.

No other political figures included in the survey ranked above 40 percent, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The survey was conducted from June 15 to 17 among 2,006 registered voters.

