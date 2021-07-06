A new poll has revealed that many Americans believe the man in charge is only in charge of doing what he’s told.

The poll — conducted by the Trafalgar Group from June 23 to June 25 — showed that when 1,086 respondents were asked whether or not President Joe Biden was really directing policy and operations within the White House, only 36.4 percent of those polled said Biden was the boss.

The poll showed 56.5 percent of those responding said others in the shadows are pulling Biden’s strings. It also found that even among Democrats, while 58.6 percent said Biden is his own boss, almost a third — 31.7 percent — doubt that.

Republicans surveyed were adamant that Biden is merely a figurehead, with 83.6 percent of those surveyed saying someone else is in charge. Independent voters also said Biden was being given orders, with 58.4 percent saying others were really running the show.

The poll reported a margin of error of +/- 2.97 percentage points.

“President Lincoln’s famous refrain that you can’t fool all of the people all of the time has never been more relevant and critical to the survival of our American Republic,” said Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, according to the Daily Wire.

“The American people deserve transparency from the Biden Administration as to the true state of the President’s mental and physical health, and leaders in both parties in Congress need to follow through on this immediately.”

“The continued failure to ask hard questions and demand real answers is a disgrace to the foundation of our democracy,” he said.

In an Op-Ed for Fox News, host Tucker Carlson said it is “hard to believe there have ever been numbers like that in American history about the president.”

“What do they tell us? They tell us is that media storyline — Joe Biden’s fine; he’s just got a really bad stutter, so relax — isn’t actually convincing anyone.”

Carlson said that Biden is wrapped in a media blanket that censors the truth.

“Outside of this channel, no one on television is allowed to say what seems obvious, which is that Biden can’t really do his job. That’s forbidden, precisely because it’s true,” he wrote.

Carlson noted the issue is not age, but who is running the country if Biden — the man allegedly doing so — is not?

“We don’t say a lot about Biden’s decline on this show, because it’s depressing, and because our default position is always to respect old people, especially when they get a little soft, as we all will if we live long enough, so it’s bad karma to mock them for it. But in Biden’s case, it’s demonstrably true, and everyone knows it, including his family. The question is, who’s really in charge if Biden isn’t?” he wrote.

Carlson had an answer.

“Increasingly, it seems like [Vice President] Kamala Harris is running things. If you believe in democracy, this is a problem. No large group of people has ever wanted to put Harris in control of the country,” he wrote, noting her paltry showing in California polls when she was running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019.

“If you look at some of the wide shots, you’ll see the usual propagandists for state media — PBS and others — smiling and pretending it’s all normal. But it’s not normal,” he wrote.

“It’s a huge and dramatic change to our system of government. Biden’s senility means an awful lot of power for Kamala Harris.”

