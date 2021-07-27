A new poll finds that not even close to a majority of Democrats support the idea of men who identify as female competing against women in the Olympics.

Axios on Monday reported the results of a poll it conducted with Momentive that asked people about their Olympics viewing intentions, their favorite sports and other information about the ongoing Summer Games in Tokyo.

One question asked respondents by political affiliation for their thoughts on the polarizing subject of transgender athletes in the Olympics.

The results were somewhat surprising, considering the far left controls or has a filter on almost all information. The poll found that the “woke” gender movement has failed to convince even Democrats that men who say they were born in the wrong body belong in competitions with women.

Axios/Momentive asked, “Do you think that transgender athletes should compete against …” with respondents choosing from “Athletes of the gender with which they identify,” “Athletes of the gender they were assigned at birth,” “Not be allowed to compete” and “Don’t know.”

Of self-identified Democrats who answered the question, only 25 percent said transgender athletes should compete against athletes “of the gender with which they identify.”

Twenty-five of Democrats said athletes should compete against those of their sex, while 7 percent said they should be disqualified from even competing.

Here is the interesting part: 33 percent of Democrats would not even answer the question and simply said they don’t know.

How can so many people not know how to answer that question? How can a person who identifies as being aligned with the party of the American left have no response to a question about one of the country’s largest cultural fights?

Do you think men who identify as female should compete against women in the Olympics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (2 Votes) No: 99% (296 Votes)

It’s probably safe to assume that a great deal of that one-third of Democrats didn’t want to answer because they didn’t want to tell a pollster how they really felt, which is that this entire culture of gender-bending nonsense has gotten out of hand.

Republicans were, of course, much more willing to answer the poll’s question. Fifty-eight percent of self-identified Republicans said athletes need to compete with those who share their sex, while 12 percent said that transgender athletes should be disqualified.

Eight percent said transgender athletes should compete with people of the gender with which they identify, and only 12 percent said they didn’t know.

In total, independents included, only 20 percent of poll respondents were willing to say transgender athletes should compete against other athletes with whom they share the same gender identity.

New Axios/Momentive polling: • 39% say transgender athletes should compete against others of their gender assigned at birth

• 20% say they should compete against others of the gender with which they identify

• 23% say they don’t know https://t.co/4B3eLGSS7m — Axios (@axios) July 26, 2021

The fact that the question was even asked shows how much the left has pushed the gender issue on the country and world.

“This year’s Games will include at least 142 athletes who are publicly part of the LGBTQ community,” Axios said, noting that that number is “more than have participated at all other Summer Games combined.”

New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, a man who identifies as female, is competing in women’s weightlifting at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Meanwhile, Canadian soccer player Quinn, a woman who describes herself as transgender and uses the pronouns “they” and “them,” is competing on the women’s team. The Olympics website lists her gender as “female.”

The Axios/Momentive survey interviewed 5,169 U.S. adults July 14-July 18.

“Data were weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States,” the survey said. No margin of error was provided.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.