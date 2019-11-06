Poll Finds Public Support for Impeachment Drops as Democrats Plow Ahead

House Democrats are pulling out all the stops as they march full-steam ahead with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

But as the probe continues, public support for impeachment itself is dropping, according to a new poll.

A Morning Consult survey of roughly 2,000 registered voters, conducted between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, showed that just 47 percent of respondents support Trump’s impeachment.

By contrast, a Morning Consult poll conducted between Oct. 11 and Oct. 13 showed that a majority of respondents — 51 percent — were in favor of impeachment.

Thus, public support for impeachment appears to have dropped 4 percentage points in under a month.

Meanwhile, 43 percent oppose impeachment, according to the latest survey data.

Nearly half of all respondents — 49 percent — did say they support the impeachment inquiry itself. (The inquiry will not necessarily lead to Trump being impeached.)

Moreover, just 40 percent said they support the manner in which House Democrats are conducting the inquiry.

The poll results were released Wednesday, one day after House Democrats released transcripts of closed-door testimony from Gordon Sondland, America’s ambassador to the European Union, and Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine.

Sondland has said he presumed there was a connection between the Trump administration’s delay in sending military aid to Ukraine and Trump’s desire for Ukraine to make a public statement against corruption, but admitted he was never directly told such a link exists, The Hill reported.

The poll was conducted in the aftermath of the House passing a resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry.

The final vote was 232-196, and it was almost entirely along party lines.

Not a single Republican voted for the resolution, and only two Democrats voted against it.

The vote was not to impeach Trump. Rather, it formalized the existing impeachment inquiry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in September.

According to House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, public impeachment hearings will begin next week.

JUST IN: House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announces the first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry will be next week. Witnesses include Marie Yovanovitch, William Taylor and George Kent. https://t.co/UqAhAtNu3n pic.twitter.com/Ew3DckNeEg — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2019

“I think you will see throughout the course of the testimony,” Schiff told reporters Thursday, “the most important facts are largely not contested.”

