SECTIONS
News
Print

Poll Finds Public Support for Impeachment Drops as Democrats Plow Ahead

×
By Joe Setyon
Published November 6, 2019 at 10:55am
Print

House Democrats are pulling out all the stops as they march full-steam ahead with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

But as the probe continues, public support for impeachment itself is dropping, according to a new poll.

A Morning Consult survey of roughly 2,000 registered voters, conducted between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, showed that just 47 percent of respondents support Trump’s impeachment.

By contrast, a Morning Consult poll conducted between Oct. 11 and Oct. 13 showed that a majority of respondents — 51 percent — were in favor of impeachment.

Thus, public support for impeachment appears to have dropped 4 percentage points in under a month.

TRENDING: DOJ Admits Unbelievable Error Around Peter Strzok in Michael Flynn Case

Meanwhile, 43 percent oppose impeachment, according to the latest survey data.

Nearly half of all respondents — 49 percent — did say they support the impeachment inquiry itself. (The inquiry will not necessarily lead to Trump being impeached.)

Moreover, just 40 percent said they support the manner in which House Democrats are conducting the inquiry.

The poll results were released Wednesday, one day after House Democrats released transcripts of closed-door testimony from Gordon Sondland, America’s ambassador to the European Union, and Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine.

Do you think impeachment will backfire on House Democrats?

Sondland has said he presumed there was a connection between the Trump administration’s delay in sending military aid to Ukraine and Trump’s desire for Ukraine to make a public statement against corruption, but admitted he was never directly told such a link exists, The Hill reported.

The poll was conducted in the aftermath of the House passing a resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry.

The final vote was 232-196, and it was almost entirely along party lines.

Not a single Republican voted for the resolution, and only two Democrats voted against it.

The vote was not to impeach Trump. Rather, it formalized the existing impeachment inquiry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in September.

RELATED: Sondland's Own Words Prove Quid Pro Quo Confirmation Is 100% Fake News

According to House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, public impeachment hearings will begin next week.

“I think you will see throughout the course of the testimony,” Schiff told reporters Thursday, “the most important facts are largely not contested.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Kamala Harris Wants To Keep Kids at School Until 6 Each Night
Latest Poll Shows Statistical 3-Way Tie Atop the Race for the Democratic Nomination: Biden, Warren, Sanders Deadlocked
Schiff Announces First Public Impeachment Hearings Will Be Held Next Week
Poll Finds Public Support for Impeachment Drops as Democrats Plow Ahead
Bombshell Leaked Footage: ABC Silenced Epstein Story 3 Years Ago - 'We Had Clinton, We Had Everything'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×