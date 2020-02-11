Poll Finds Two-Thirds of Voters Think Trump Will Be Re-Elected; Media Tries To Ignore It

While Democrats are still trying to pick their party’s nominee for the 2020 race, most of the country thinks it already knows how it’s going to end.

How does four more years of President Donald Trump sound?

According to a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday, two-thirds of all registered voters expect Donald Trump to be the one declaring victory after the Nov. 3 election.

And Republicans report being far more enthusiastic about the election than Democrats, the poll found.

“Enthusiasm is up compared to 2016, but optimism has split along party lines. These conflicting findings in public opinion seem to reflect the muddled state of the race on the Democratic side right now,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a news release.

Republicans have a reason to be enthusiastic.

Sixty-six percent of those polled said Trump will “definitely” or “probably” be re-elected (27 percent and 39 percent, respectively), according to Monmouth.

There’s a good reason for that.

Regardless of the liberal pap being fed by mass media ranging from self-promoting Hollywood personalities to late-night comedians who think their job is political propaganda, Americans can see with their own eyes what’s happened since Trump took office.

Despite three years of Sturm und Drang from a relentlessly hostile Democratic #Resistance abetted by a ludicrously slanted mainstream media, Trump’s time in the White House has seen the country’s economy humming again after the malaise of the Obama years, unemployment is at or near record lows, and international terrorism has been brought to heel (as much as an ever-present evil in the world ever can be, anyway).

According to the Monmouth release, the poll was conducted by telephone from Feb. 6 to 9, and included a total of 902 adults.

The general election results were based on interviews with 827 registered voters, and conclusions have a margin of error of 3.4 percent.

To get an idea of how bad its findings are for the Democrat-backing media, just look at how the poll’s results have been covered.

Some news outlets ignored the Trump aspect of the release completely, reporting only the results related to the Democratic primary field (which came from a smaller poll sampling size and had a higher margin of error.)

Bloomberg News — owned by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire contender for the Democratic nomination — chose to focus solely on the poll’s findings about the Democratic primary contest with the headline: “Bernie Sanders Leads Over Biden in New National Poll of 2020 Races.”

The name “Trump” wasn’t even mentioned.

That might be understandable considering Bloomberg’s eponymous owner, but The Hill, an allegedly nonpartisan news outlet in Washington, took the same tack, reporting only the poll’s findings regarding the Democratic races and omitting the current president’s position completely.

Headline: “Poll: Sanders overtakes Biden, Buttigieg gains momentum after Iowa.”

(UPDATE: A separate article published by The Hill on Tuesday focused exclusively on the expectations for Trump’s re-election, but the headline, naturally, tried to play up the negative side for Trump’s hopes: “Most voters think Trump will be reelected, less than half think he should be: poll.”)

Sure, Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary is the dominant news story of the day, and yes, that primary is a strictly Democratic affair, considering Trump has no real opposition in his own party.

But a normal person might think poll results that show two-thirds of respondents expect the incumbent president to keep leading the free world after November’s vote should be mentioned somewhere.

In fact, the organizers of the Monmouth poll must have thought so, since the news release was headlined: “Most Expect Trump Will Be Reelected; Sanders Overtakes Biden Among Dem Voters.” (Emphasis added.)

NBC News, oddly enough, not usually a Trump-friendly news outlet, managed to find the story others missed, headlining a brief article: “Most voters think President Trump will win reelection, new poll finds.”

It’s a rock-solid bet that if the results had shown two-thirds of Americans didn’t expect Trump to be re-elected, that would be the headline and lede of every story coming out.

If the results of November’s vote turn out as this poll’s participants expect, no news outlet in the world is going to be able to ignore it.

And quite a few are going to have a lot of explaining to do.

