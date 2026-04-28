Poll: Former Fox Host Steve Hilton Has Narrow Lead in Packed California Race for Governor

Republican Steve Hilton leads in a poll of California voters in a crowded race for governor, according to a new poll.

Hilton, a former Fox News host, has only 16 percent support among likely primary voters, but that’s enough to be on top in the latest CBS/YouGov poll, according to CBS News.

Democratic philanthropist Tom Steyer is on Hilton’s heels at 15 percent, followed by Democratic former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra at 13 percent and Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco at 10 percent.

The single-digit club is led by former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter at 9 percent, Democratic San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and former Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at 4 percent each, and Democratic State Superintendent Tony Thurmond at 1 percent.

🚨 $22,000 for EVERY TAXPAYER. That’s how much the California Democrat machine stole from you. $425 billion in fraud, waste and abuse over 5 years. You should be enraged by this. Time for another taxpayer revolt. We will kick them out this year. https://t.co/u8kZSpOF1l — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) April 2, 2026

With weeks to go before the June 2 primary that will narrow the field down to the top two candidates, regardless of party, the poll found 26 percent of respondents undecided.

The race to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom grew complicated this month when former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell left the race amid sexual misconduct allegations that he denied.

Democrats are concerned that in a wide-open field, if voters spread their votes across multiple candidates, the heavily blue state where Democrats far outnumber Republicans could, in theory, have two Republicans as finalists in the November election.

CBS/YouGov poll | 4/23-4/27 LV California Governor jungle primary 2026 (Top two vote getters advance to November) 🟥Steve Hilton 16%

🟦Tom Steyer 15%

🟦Xavier Becerra 13%

🟥Chad Bianco 10%

🟦Katie Porter 9%

🟦Matt Mahan 4%

🟦Antonio Villaraigosa 4%

🟦Tony Thurmond 1%… pic.twitter.com/Gmpcca69gM — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 28, 2026

The poll sampled 1,479 registered voters between April 23 and April 27. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.1 percentage points for likely primary voters and 4.2 percentage points for registered voters.

In February, an Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey showed Hilton with the largest share of support at 17 percent, Emerson College Polling reported.

Front page @nytimes today: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is a @SteveHiltonx donor in the California governor’s race and his girlfriend @Omggerelyn is a diehard Trump supporter. Lots of big tech is waking up to Democrat insanity. https://t.co/rjyv0duh41 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 28, 2026

California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks warned that the crowded Democratic field could have repercussions, saying the “clock is ticking for candidates to do what is best for California in this historic moment,” according to Newsweek.

“The risk is that we have a situation where no Democrat makes the runoff. And if that happened, it would dramatically impact the general election,” Paul Mitchell, a Democratic data expert, said, according to The Hill.

Let’s do this California! 👏🏻 Steve Hilton or bust! https://t.co/TntP1FCFhI — Stella X (@Stellaaa) April 27, 2026

“The chance is small, but it exists… If you told me there was an 11 percent chance I could get hit by a car if I cross the street, I wouldn’t cross the street,” California Democratic strategist Steven Maviglio said.

“The threat is real, and there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of movement that could completely rule out the scenario of having two Republicans,” he said.

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