A recent poll found that a growing number of Americans think President Joe Biden’s positions are too liberal.

A Fox News Poll conducted in the past week surveyed participants on various issues the current administration is facing and asked respondents how they felt about Biden’s performance. In total, 46 percent of poll respondents think that Biden’s political positions are “too liberal.”

This number was comprised of 51 percent of men and 41 percent of women surveyed.

In contrast, about 10 percent of poll respondents believe Biden is too conservative and 40 percent believe he is about right in terms of his stances on political issues.

The largest group of people who believe Biden’s views are about right are those under the ages of 45 and 35, at 44 percent and 47 percent respectively.

Sixty-nine percent of Democrats also say Biden is about right on the issues, but 16 percent — or one in six Democrats — think he is too liberal.

Poll respondents were asked about a variety of political and social topics, including issues like government spending, the environment, health care, immigration and race relations.

The White House is set to propose a $6 trillion budget plan for 2022 on Friday, according to The Washington Post.

When asked about the proposed increases in spending, 47 percent of Fox News Poll respondents said it was too much, 33 percent said it was about right and 17 percent said the proposed spending was not enough.

“Half of voters either approve of Biden’s spending or want more, while about the same portion say it is too much,” Democratic pollster Chris Anderson told Fox News.

“Like so many things in America today, views on the appropriate level of stimulus spending divide sharply based on political affiliations.”

Most Republicans, 79 percent, think Biden’s spending is too much, while only 18 percent of Democrats and 42 percent of independent voters feel the same way.

Forty-four percent believe the budget proposals — which include the American Rescue Plan, the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan — are meant to “jumpstart the economy” while 47 percent think they will “transform the country with liberal social policies,” according to Fox News.

Optimism about the economy also shifted following the change of command in the White House.

In 2019, 35 percent of Democrats and 87 percent of Republicans were optimistic about the economy. Those numbers changed drastically with 77 percent of Democrats and 28 percent of Republicans now expressing optimism.

Most of the voters — 91 percent who picked Biden and 92 percent who picked Trump — are satisfied with who they voted for in the 2020 election.

The Fox News Poll was conducted under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research from May 22 to May 25 among a random sample of 1,003 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

