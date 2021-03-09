Many Americans have serious buyers’ remorse about President Joe Biden just over six weeks into his tenure as doubts about the 78-year-old career politician’s physical and mental vitality continue to mount.

A whopping 50 percent of likely voters are “not very confident” or “not at all confident” that Biden “is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States,” compared with 48 percent who are “very” or “somewhat” confident, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

These findings were revealed shortly after Biden stammered incoherently through a speech about his pork-filled $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

On Monday, Biden added fuel to the fire by apparently forgetting Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s name at a White House event.

He tried to cover up the mental lapse by calling Austin “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

In another stunning rebuke of his performance so far, the Rasmussen poll found that only 37 percent of likely voters believe Biden will re-election in 2024, while a shocking 30 percent believe he’ll resign before then.

While polls are not always reliable, the findings suggest that public sentiment about Biden is generally dismal and pessimistic.

The Rasmussen poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted March 4-7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

The poll also found that a majority of likely voters (52 percent) were “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” that Biden still has not held a news conference despite being in office for 48 days.

This is the longest stretch that any modern-era president has gone without holding a news conference.

Meanwhile, a separate Rasmussen poll published on March 1 found that only 37 percent of likely voters think the country is heading in the right direction.

Statistically, that poll is significant because it surveyed a larger sample of 2,500 likely voters Feb. 7-11. Predictably, the liberal media ignored the poll because it made Biden look bad.

These lackluster polls mirror complaints among Democrats about Biden’s flip-flopping and reneging on his campaign promises.

Last week, a young Minnesota liberal said he and his friends have lost confidence in Biden and the Democratic Party for breaking their promises to hand out $2,000 stimulus checks.

The 27-year-old also said he’s furious that Biden wasted taxpayer money to bomb Syria and failed to institute a federal $15 minimum wage.

This Biden voter is growing dissatisfied with Joe Biden. https://t.co/XxrBqTh5ry — The Western Journal (@WestJournalism) March 8, 2021

Biden’s questionable mental acuity and his refusal to take unrehearsed questions from reporters have many wondering who’s really in charge at the White House.

Biden’s handlers aggressively prevent the press from asking POTUS any questions after his brief remarks at a D.C. hardware store pic.twitter.com/kTXFIe9ERM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 9, 2021

There are numerous indications that Vice President Kamala Harris might be running the show despite the fact that she was only a junior senator until two months ago.

So far, she has taken calls with world leaders and major American allies such as French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Glad we had this first talk @VP Kamala Harris! Let’s move forward together on all the challenges we face: climate, gender equality, regional crises, and our space cooperation with (hopefully) a new step this Thursday with Perseverance’s landing on Mars! https://t.co/5Qb1T8Pkqp — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 15, 2021



These are things the president typically handles. It is unusual for a vice president, especially one with so little foreign affairs experience, to take the lead on these matters.

If indeed Harris is pulling the strings and Biden is her puppet, the country is in deeper trouble than we realize.

