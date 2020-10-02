Login
Poll: Majority of Americans Support Police, Have a Negative View of Antifa

By Erin Coates
Published October 2, 2020 at 11:29am
A recent poll found that a strong majority of Americans have a favorable view of the police while over half have a negative view of Antifa.

The latest Harvard CAPS-Harris poll of registered voters found that 68 percent of respondents had a favorable view of the police and only 24 percent had an unfavorable view.

Only 14 percent of respondents held a favorable view of antifa while 55 percent held an unfavorable view of the left-wing “anti-fascist” movement.

Favorability of Black Lives Matter sat at 51 percent, according to the pollsters.

The poll comes after months of unrest following the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes during an arrest.

Seventy-three percent of poll respondents supported deporting illegal immigrants who committed crimes and 80 percent supported fully prosecuting rioters and looters who took part in protests and were arrested.

Most voters, 72 percent, also think our borders need to be tightened.

These responses align more closely with President Donald Trump than with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. However, voters approve of Biden more.

Do you think Trump will win the 2020 election?

When it comes to likeability, only 33 percent like Trump personally compared to 44 percent who like Biden personally.

If the election were held today, 45 percent said they would vote for Trump and 47 percent said they would vote for Biden. Still, 9 percent were unsure.

Poll respondents believed that Trump would also do better at fixing the economy and establishing law and order, 56 percent and 51 percent respectively.

The poll results showed that “Trump wins the issue vote, Biden wins on character.”

“In a presidential race, character counts most. Voters vote for people, not issues,” Democratic strategist Brad Bannon told The Washington Times.

“The classic example was Ronald Reagan. Americans disagreed with him on many issues, but they supported him because they liked him.”

The poll showed that 56 percent of respondents thought a candidate’s stance on the issues was most important while only 22 percent character was the most important.

“From economic stewardship to law and order to tighter border security to no more crippling economic shutdowns — the issues are overwhelmingly on President Trump’s side,” Republican Party strategist Ford O’Connell said.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll was conducted from Sept. 22-24 of 1,314 registered voters.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
