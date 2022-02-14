As Hillary Clinton prepares to take the political stage in a speaking engagement that has spurred talk of a 2024 campaign for the White House, a new poll says most Democrats want Clinton to be investigated over concerns that her 2016 campaign manufactured phony evidence in the Russiagate probe as a political dirty trick to smear former President Donald Trump.

The poll was taken last month — before special counsel John Durham filed a document Friday that offered a new allegation concerning the way the Clinton campaign’s tentacles sought to manipulate the federal government into investigating the bogus claim.

The poll from TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics found that 66 percent of the Democrats surveyed want Durham to focus his investigation on Clinton, according to the Daily Mail. When TIPP asked that question in October, 44 percent of Democrats wanted Clinton investigated.

A probe of what Clinton did and when she did it was supported by 91 percent of Republicans, up from 80 percent last fall, and 74 percent of independents, up from 65 percent last fall. No margin of error for the survey was released.

Now even Democrats call for Hillary Clinton to be investigated https://t.co/bJfwFvtjyW — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 14, 2022

Durham was appointed to get to the bottom of the beginnings of allegations that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia. In September, Durham secured the indictment of Michael Sussman, a lawyer who represented the Clinton campaign, who has been accused of lying to the FBI. In December, Igor Danchenko, a contributor to a since-discredited dossier of claims concerning Trump, was charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI.

On Friday, Durham expanded upon his claims about Sussman’s activity in a filing that alleged lawyers for the Clinton campaign hired a technology company to infiltrate computer servers and lay a false trail that would implicate the Trump campaign of having contacts with Russia, according to Fox News.

Sussman’s charges claim he was working for the Clinton campaign when he tried to dish dirt on the Trump campaign, a claim he has denied.

Should Hillary Clinton be investigated for her 2016 actions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1575 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

Durham’s new filing claims Sussman “had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign.”

Sussman’s “billing records reflect” that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations,” the filing said.

The filing claimed Sussman and the tech executive met with another law partner serving as general counsel to the Clinton campaign. Fox reported that the individual was Marc Elias, who worked for the law firm Perkins Coie.

Durham’s filing said that in July 2016, Sussman and those working with him began to “assemble the purported data and white papers.”

“In connection with these efforts, Tech Executive-1 exploited his access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data,” the filing said, according to Fox. “Tech Executive-1 also enlisted the assistance of researchers at a U.S.-based university who were receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data in connection with a pending federal government cybersecurity research contract.”

“Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia,” the filing said. “In doing so, Tech Executive-1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain ‘VIPs,’ referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign.”

Hillary Busted .. 10x worse than Watergate ~

Plotted and Coordinated Trump Russian Scheme … Hillary’s campaign paid to infiltrate the servers at Trump’s Campaign, while President Elect and in the White House pic.twitter.com/45qUTFpR5k — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) February 14, 2022

The filing claims Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited domain name system internet traffic pertaining to “(i) a particular healthcare provider, (ii) Trump Tower, (iii) Donald Trump’s Central Park West apartment building and (iv) the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP).”

The firm Tech Executive-1 was with “had come to access and maintain dedicated servers” for the Executive Office of the President as “part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided DNS resolution services to the EOP,” according to the filing, which added, “Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.