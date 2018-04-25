Poll: Majority of Americans Agree with Trump Over Mueller Probe

A new poll conducted exclusively for Breitbart News shows a significant majority of Americans think the investigation into alleged collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia has been a fruitless endeavor.

The poll, conducted of 1,000 likely voters by McLaughlin & Associates and former Clinton pollster Dick Morris, found by a margin of 51 percent to 33 percent that voters do not believe Mueller has found “real evidence of corruption by the president.”

When asked if Mueller’s investigation has uncovered any evidence that Trump colluded with Russia to influence the election, 43 percent said it had not, while 33 percent believe it has.

Asked if they think the investigation has gone on for too long and cost too much, a whopping 52 percent said it has, while 32 percent did not feel it has.

In addition, 43 percent said the investigation by Mueller has “overstepped its designated purpose” in relation to Trump’s campaign and collusion with Russia, while 35 percent felt otherwise.

Asked if they think “the investigation being conducted by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has gone on for too long and cost too much,” voters agreed by a 20 point margin, 52 percent to 32 percent. https://t.co/SrDVzNHMIC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 25, 2018

“The survey shows a pretty constant 10-point margin for the president over Mueller. So, in effect, all Democrats support Mueller and all Republicans oppose him but, among independents, half oppose Mueller and half are undecided, giving Trump the edge,” Morris told Breitbart News.

The national poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on April 22 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

Do you believe the Mueller probe is strictly an attempt to force Trump out of office? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The majority of those surveyed (36 percent) were Democrats, while 33 percent were Republicans and 31 percent were independents.

When asked if Mueller “is fairly investigating the president and just following the facts or if he is doing all he can to make a case against the president to try to remove him from office,” the responses were the closest of any question within the poll — 40.4 percent said Mueller is just following the facts, while 39.7 percent believe he is doing all he can to remove Trump from office.

While the investigation may not have provided much evidence to date, firing Mueller would be a mistake in the eyes of most respondents.

Fifty-two percent of voters surveyed said they do not want the president to fire Mueller, while 29 percent favor his firing.

“Trump can’t take it too far,” Morris said of the president’s battle with Mueller. “Any attempt to remove Mueller would trigger a likely fatal backlash.”

RELATED: Sarah Sanders Rips Reporter’s ‘Tone’ in Press Briefing, Calls it ‘Completely Unnecessary”

In terms of Trump’s job performance, 52 percent said they disapprove, while 46 percent said they approve.

Meanwhile, 45 percent said they oppose impeachment proceedings being launched against Trump, while 42 percent say they support impeachment.

Not surprisingly, the poll found Democrats overwhelmingly in support of impeachment, while Republicans overwhelmingly opposed it.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.