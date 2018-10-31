Poll: Almost 60 Percent of Millennials Aren’t Familiar with Their Midterm Election Candidates

A majority of millennials between ages 18 and 34 were not familiar with candidates running in their Congressional district for the upcoming midterms, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

NBC News/GenForward at the University of Chicago survey conducted between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6 found 59 percent of millennials were not familiar with who was running in their congressional district while 39 percent were aware.

Sixty-six percent of millennials felt like Congress did not represent them, the poll also found.

Additionally, 15 percent of millennials had “a great deal” of interest in following the news surrounding the 2018 midterms, according to the poll.

Thirty-two percent of millennials got their political news primarily from social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Over half of millennials felt the Democratic party cared about them, while 68 percent believed the Republican party did not, according to the survey.

One of the survey questions asked respondents whether they planned to vote for a Democratic or Republican congressional candidate for the midterms.

Forty-five percent said they planned to vote for a Democrat, 23 percent for a Republican and 35 percent for an Independent candidate.

A combined 57 percent of millennials said they “definitely will vote” or “probably will vote.”

A previous poll by NBC News/GenForward in August found that 42 percent of millennials would base their vote on opposing President Donald Trump. Fourteen percent said their vote would be in support for Trump.

The midterm elections will be held on Nov. 6.

The survey had 1,881 respondents. Thirty-six percent of millennials thought of themselves as Democrats, 23 percent as Republicans, 27 percent as Independents and 13 percent as something else.

The overall margin of error was plus or minus 3.76 percentage points.

