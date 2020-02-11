SECTIONS
News
Print

Poll: Most NH Dems Would Prefer Every Man, Woman and Child Die to a Trump 2020 Victory

A recent poll found that most of the New Hampshire Democrats surveyed would prefer that a meteor strike the Earth and extinguish all human life than for President Trump to get re-elected.Alex Wong/Getty Images; Andrzej Wojcicki / Science Photo Library / Getty ImagesA recent poll found that most of the New Hampshire Democrats surveyed would prefer that a meteor strike the Earth and extinguish all human life than for President Trump to get re-elected.(Alex Wong/Getty Images; Andrzej Wojcicki / Science Photo Library / Getty Images)

By Skye Malmberg
Published February 11, 2020 at 9:42am
Print

A recent poll found that the majority of New Hampshire Democrats surveyed would prefer for a giant meteor to strike the Earth and extinguish all human life than for President Donald Trump to win re-election.

According to the University of Massachusetts Lowell survey, conducted between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, 400 likely Democratic primary voters were asked which presidential candidate they planned to cast their ballot for in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, the poll’s front-runners, were neck and neck, with Sanders at 23 percent support and Biden at 22 percent.

While most questions in the poll asked about Democrats’ attitudes concerning presidential candidates and government operations, one query stood out from the rest.

“Which of the following outcomes would you prefer occur on November 3, 2020?” the question read.

TRENDING: Nearly 3 Years Later, FBI Director Admits Surveillance of Carter Page Was Illegal

The survey offered two answers: “Donald Trump wins re-election” or “a giant meteor strikes the earth, extinguishing all human life.”

Sixty-two percent of the Democrats surveyed said they would rather see every man, woman and child wiped from the face of the Earth than deal with another 4 years with Trump in office.

Just thirty-eight percent said they would prefer a Trump victory.

Respondents who earned under $50,000 a year, and those who did not have a 4-year college degree, were generally more likely to favor death by meteor (69 percent and 66 percent of each demographic, respectively).

Would you rather Trump be re-elected or a giant meteor wipe out humanity?

The survey further found that 95 percent of participants disapproved of the way Trump has handled being president, while 65 percent said they thought House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should retain her role if Democrats keep their majority in the House this November.

A satirical Twitter account called Sweet Meteor O’Death, which tweets as a meteor headed for Earth that is running for president, shared the poll’s results and wrote, “winning.”

Twitter users had mixed reactions to the results of the survey:

RELATED: Giuliani: Trump Will Be 'Totally Vindicated' After Biden 'Smoking Gun' Revealed

“This poll was independently funded by the University of Massachusetts Lowell, designed and analyzed by the Center for Public Opinion and fielded by YouGov,” the survey’s methodology section said.

The results had a margin of error of 6.8 percentage points that was “adjusted to include for design effects resulting from weighting and survey design features.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Skye Malmberg
News Writer, The Western Journal
Skye Malmberg started out as an editorial intern for the Western Journal in 2019 and has since become a Staff Writer. Ever since she was ten years old, she has had a passion for writing stories and reporting local news. Skye is currently working towards her bachelors degree in Communications.







Poll: Most NH Dems Would Prefer Every Man, Woman and Child Die to a Trump 2020 Victory
Olympics Chief Says People Need To Be 'Cool-Headed' Over Coronavirus Concerns in Tokyo
2 Suspects in Custody After Entering Walmart and Spreading 'Coronavirus' Substance
Pastor's Shock Discovery Shows His Dad Was Real-Life WWII Superhero, Saved Hundreds of Jewish POWs
Kansas Begins Looking Into 'In God We Trust' Being Public School Requirement
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×