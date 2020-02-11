Poll: Most NH Dems Would Prefer Every Man, Woman and Child Die to a Trump 2020 Victory

A recent poll found that the majority of New Hampshire Democrats surveyed would prefer for a giant meteor to strike the Earth and extinguish all human life than for President Donald Trump to win re-election.

According to the University of Massachusetts Lowell survey, conducted between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, 400 likely Democratic primary voters were asked which presidential candidate they planned to cast their ballot for in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, the poll’s front-runners, were neck and neck, with Sanders at 23 percent support and Biden at 22 percent.

While most questions in the poll asked about Democrats’ attitudes concerning presidential candidates and government operations, one query stood out from the rest.

“Which of the following outcomes would you prefer occur on November 3, 2020?” the question read.

The survey offered two answers: “Donald Trump wins re-election” or “a giant meteor strikes the earth, extinguishing all human life.”

Sixty-two percent of the Democrats surveyed said they would rather see every man, woman and child wiped from the face of the Earth than deal with another 4 years with Trump in office.

Just thirty-eight percent said they would prefer a Trump victory.

Respondents who earned under $50,000 a year, and those who did not have a 4-year college degree, were generally more likely to favor death by meteor (69 percent and 66 percent of each demographic, respectively).

The survey further found that 95 percent of participants disapproved of the way Trump has handled being president, while 65 percent said they thought House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should retain her role if Democrats keep their majority in the House this November.

A satirical Twitter account called Sweet Meteor O’Death, which tweets as a meteor headed for Earth that is running for president, shared the poll’s results and wrote, “winning.”

Twitter users had mixed reactions to the results of the survey:

Seems awfully hateful. NH Democrats would rather everybody on earth die if they can’t get their way. This is how petulant children think. — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) February 7, 2020

Wow, left logic is pretty odd. Death to a planet or robust economy and better lives. Hopefully a joke, if not, very concerning mental health issues at play. — Jason B (@jasonbluaz) February 7, 2020

I think the meteor would be safer for mankind and the planet than another 4 years of him. — KD (@D227Kristen) February 7, 2020

“This poll was independently funded by the University of Massachusetts Lowell, designed and analyzed by the Center for Public Opinion and fielded by YouGov,” the survey’s methodology section said.

The results had a margin of error of 6.8 percentage points that was “adjusted to include for design effects resulting from weighting and survey design features.”

