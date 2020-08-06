It is difficult to ascertain who the Black Lives Matter movement speaks for at this juncture in the group’s short history.

It claims to speak for the black population of the United States, but that evidence for that is in short supply.

Meanwhile, videos of white liberals speaking for black Americans abound on social media.

WARNING: The following videos contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

White woman yelling at black officers. pic.twitter.com/dEdfTf0Dgw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Some of those videos demonstrate how quickly these white liberals will turn on black Americans as they march, demonstrate, riot and, in some cases, kill, in the name of the neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter political group, which has successfully demanded the partial defunding of some police agencies.

White BLM activist assaults black man for tearing down Black Lives Matter signs. Woke. pic.twitter.com/8IyRo5qR9e — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 30, 2020

While Black Lives Matter is without a doubt an activist organization with a large group of black members who arguably seek an end to their perception that American institutions are biased against them, that group still doesn’t speak for most black Americans.

If you want a look into how non-representative Black Lives Matters’ radical views are, though, look no farther than a recent Gallup poll.

Gallup asked Americans about the issue of the presence of police officers in their areas.

Answers from black respondents are shocking.

“Would you rather the police spend more time, the same amount of time or less time as they currently spend in your area?” Gallup asked.

Of those polled, 61 percent of black respondents said they are content with the police presence in their communities, while 20 percent said they would actually like to see more police officers among them.

A mere 19 percent of black respondents told Gallup they would like to see fewer police officers in their respective areas.

According to Gallup, the information was compiled from a June 23-July 6 Gallup Panel survey, administered via the internet in English and conducted as part of the newly launched Gallup Center on Black Voices. The survey was completed by 36,463 adults including “large samples” of African-Americans, Hispanics and Asian-American “weighted to their correct proportions of the population.”

It had an overal margin of error of 1.4 percent.

Its finding kind of punch a hole in the narrative that Black Lives Matter’s rhetoric about abolishing police officers is a popular viewpoint.

Black respondents in the poll were more likely to report having reservations about receiving fair treatment during encounters with police officers.

Only 61 percent of blacks reported being somewhat confident or very confident they would receive positive treatment, compared to 91 percent of white respondents and 77 percent for Hispanic respondents.

But having reservations about interacting with police officers is not the same as supporting the removal of essential public servants from communities.

Black Lives Matter is very active and loud, and the attention the group receives from the media seems to magnify the voice of the small, radical group.

But the Black Lives Matter, specifically with regard to disbanding law enforcement agencies, is clearly out of touch with the mainstream.

The leftist group, which operates under the guise of being a collective of ordinary people seeking to end bias in policing, has clear political motives, and seeks, by its own admission, to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”

The group’s leaders also want to endanger the safety of black communities by leaving vulnerable citizens without the protection of law enforcement officers.

But the majority of black Americans disagree.

Black Lives Matter doesn’t speak for America.

Black Lives Matter doesn’t even speak for black America.

The group might actually be little more than a small, fringe network of radicals with a disproportionately large microphone.

