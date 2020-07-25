A Washington Post/ABC News poll has found that a majority of Americans would prefer to vote in-person in the November presidential election.

Even with Democrats actively pushing universal vote-by-mail, ostensibly because of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 60 percent of those polled said they want to cast their ballots in person.

Only 38 percent said they would want to vote via mail.

The poll results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

A random sample of 1,006 adults were contacted via telephone July 12-15 and asked several questions regarding the upcoming election.

Two of the questions focused on the preferred method of voting.

When asked, “How would you prefer to vote in the presidential election?” 59 percent answered “in person,” 38 percent answered “by mail,” 1 percent said they won’t vote and 2 percent said they do not have an opinion.

The follow-up question was, “Do you think mail-in voting (is vulnerable to significant levels of fraud)? Or do you think it (has adequate protections against significant levels of fraud)?”

Nearly half of those polled — 49 percent — said mail-in voting is vulnerable, while 43 percent said there were adequate protections and 7 percent declared to not have an opinion on the matter.

Nearly half of those polled — 49 percent — said mail-in voting is vulnerable, while 43 percent said there were adequate protections and 7 percent declared to not have an opinion on the matter.

“More people believe mail-in voting is vulnerable to fraud,” Steven Cheung, director of rapid response for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, said in a tweet Sunday. “These are legitimate concerns and it’s not a surprise Democrats are willing to jeopardize the voting process.”

Even with a poll that skews Democrat, most voters by a wide margin (59% to 38%) prefer to vote in person. More people believe mail-in voting is vulnerable to fraud. These are legitimate concerns and it’s not a surprise Democrats are willing to jeopardize the voting process. pic.twitter.com/1s5Wkl628X — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) July 19, 2020

In June, four men in Paterson, New Jersey, were hit with numerous criminal charges after allegedly committing fraud on mail-in ballots in the city’s May 12 special election.

Similarly, Thomas Cooper, a West Virginia postal carrier, pleaded guilty on July 9 to altering mail-requests for absentee voter ballots, The Associated Press reported. He was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their part affiliations altered.

An investigation by the secretary of state’s office found that five of those ballot requests were changed from Democrat to Republican.

It could be a great cause for concern to have workers with the ability to alter the ballots just because they are able to do so with their power.

According to Breitbart News, nearly 30 million mail-in ballots have gone missing since the 2012 presidential election.

Many Republicans, including Trump, staunchly oppose universal mail-in voting because of the possibility of fraud.

Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020

While the coronavirus pandemic is concerning for some when it comes to the voting process, the Washington Post/ABC News poll indicates most Americans want the increased security of casting their votes in person.

In April, the Wisconsin Supreme Court allowed the state to go ahead with its presidential primary as scheduled despite warnings from Democrats and establishment media figures that in-person voting would be deadly for the state’s residents.

“In Tuesday’s Wisconsin primary, Republicans will literally kill you to win an election,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Will Bunch wrote in an April 7 opinion piece.

Such claims proved false.

Only 52 of more than 400,000 voters and poll workers were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, according to Wisconsin health officials.

Of those cases, none was fatal.

