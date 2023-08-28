An overwhelming majority of Americans believe 80-year-old President Joe Biden is too old to govern effectively, but not as many hold that view in regard to former President Donald Trump, who is only three years younger, according to a poll released Monday.

Seventy-seven percent of those surveyed said Biden — the oldest U.S. president in history — is too old to serve another four-year term in the White House, compared with 51 percent for Trump, The Associated Press/NORC poll found.

If Biden is re-elected, he would be 86 at the end of his second term.

Trump, who is 77, would be 82 at the end of his second term if he were to win the GOP primary race and the 2024 general election.

Biden’s age was listed as a top concern not only by 89 percent of Republicans but also among 69 percent of Democrats, according to the survey.

Of those who are worried about the president’s age, 85 percent said they don’t want to see him run for president in 2024.

While the view that Biden is too old for a second term is held across all age groups, it is more of a concern among younger Democrats than those over 45, according to the poll.

Despite this, a majority of young Democrats said they likely would vote for him if he’s the nominee in 2024.

Concerns over Biden’s age have been widely reported throughout his term and have ramped up since he announced his re-election bid in late April.

Some Democrats have expressed frustration with his candidacy over his age and dismal approval ratings and are vying for a party alternative in 2024.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between Aug. 2 and Aug. 26, indicates Biden is leading with 65.8 percent, followed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 12.8 percent and self-help author Marianne Williamson at 6.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Trump leads in the GOP race with 53 percent. His closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is at 13 percent.

A majority of Americans in the AP/NORC poll also believe there should be age limits for high-level government positions like president, the Supreme Court and Congress, according to the poll.

The poll surveyed 1,165 adults across the country from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 points.

