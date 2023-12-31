Share
Commentary

Poll Shocker: 20 Percent of Gen Z Has a Positive View of Osama bin Laden

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  December 31, 2023 at 7:25am
Share

The heinous massacre in Israel on Oct. 7 shocked the world with its brutality and inhumanity.

But the attacks also revealed another shocking trend — the growing sympathy among the youth of America for Islamic radicalism and a disdain for the Judeo-Christian values that form the basis of our civilization.

A new poll reveals that about 20 percent of young Americans ages 18-29 have a positive view of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

The poll, commissioned by DailyMail.com and conducted by J.L. Partners, found that 8 percent of young voters view bin Laden “completely positively” while another 12 percent view him “somewhat positively.”

Trending:
Jack Smith Claims Granting Trump Immunity Would Pave the Way for Presidential Murder Orders


Family members of 9/11 victims rightly called the poll results ‘horrifying.’

Additionally, the poll showed that nearly a third of Generation Z believes bin Laden’s views were a “force for good,” despite the terrorist leader having orchestrated the Sept. 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in 2001. Overall, 14 percent of voters said bin Laden had “some good” in his views or actions.

Do you think the American educational system has failed Gen Z?

Another recent poll revealed that more than 50 percent of Gen Zers believe calls for Jewish genocide could be justified depending on “context” or that Israel should not exist at all.

Still another poll revealed that 20 percent of Gen Z believe the Holocaust is a myth.

In November, a TikTok viral trend had young people sharing bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America” justifying the 9/11 attacks, saying the letter had “opened their eyes” despite the letter containing anti-Semitic and homophobic language, according to NBC News.

Where does this moral relativism and dismissal of objective evil come from?

The “woke” push among educational institutions to rewrite history, encourage victim mentality and demonize “whiteness” as synonymous with colonialism, and therefore evil, has a large part to do with this.

Related:
Watch: Megyn Kelly Goes Off on TikTokers Defending 9/11 - 'Get Off Your F***ing iPhone'

For instance, The National Opportunity Project, a government watchdog organization, conducted a survey of over 70 U.S. public school districts and reported widespread discrimination in teacher hiring practices based on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, according to Fox News.

According to NOP’s President Patrick Hughes “… schools screened job applicants based on requirements that they “demonstrate a commitment to social justice, equity, excellence and high expectations for all students.”

“Instead of focusing on the teaching of the core curricula that kids are going to need to understand in order to become successful in the 21st century and beyond, there is a larger focus on making sure that these kids see a specific viewpoint and a specific left-leaning political ideology,” Hughes told Fox News.

It is unsurprising then, that this leftist ideology that equates pro-Second Amendment Americans with terrorists is having an influence on young minds.


In addition to the wokeification of the educational system, social media, especially the Chinese-run TikTok, has taken over the minds of Gen Zers, spreading misinformation and propaganda like wildfire.


We cannot reverse this disturbing trend through legislation alone. Until our educational system is radically overhauled, the burden falls on parents and community leaders to instill moral clarity and reverence for humanity’s hard-learned lessons.

Faith communities need to ground children in the truth of God’s word.

Our nation’s future depends on reclaiming our children’s minds.

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

educa

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the director of content on a Republican congressional campaign and writes content for a popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel M. Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Vietnamese Restaurant Closes After Cat Slaughterhouse Discovery - They Even Butchered Stolen Pets
Activists Seek to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame
Poll Shocker: 20 Percent of Gen Z Has a Positive View of Osama bin Laden
Google Settles Massive Lawsuit - If You've Ever Used 'Incognito Mode' This Is Required Reading
Families of Idaho College Murder Victims Point Out Major Problem as House Is Demolished: 'Stop This Madness'
See more...

Conversation