Poll Shocker: 51% of Gen Z Think Israel Should be 'Ended and Given to Hamas'

 By Jack Davis  December 18, 2023 at 7:07am
More than half of the members of Generation Z responding to a new survey about the Middle East believe the long-term answer to peace is for Israel’s land to be given to the Palestinians.

The Harvard-Harris survey was conducted online from Dec. 13-14 among 2,034 registered U.S. voters. No margin of error was given.

The survey found that on several questions concerning Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian people received far more support from voters between the ages of 18 and 24 than from any other age group.

One question on the long-term future of the region gave respondents three options: “for Arab states to absorb the Palestinians, for there to be two states, Israel and Palestine, or for Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians?”

Fifty-one percent of Gen Z respondents said Israel should be abolished, with 32 percent saying there should be two states and 17 percent favoring Arab stats absorbing the Palestinians.

Following a pattern throughout the questions on Hamas and the Middle East, respondents 25-34 were the only ones close to Gen Z, with 31 percent favoring the end of Israel, 49 percent a two-state solution and 20 percent having Arab nations deal with the issue.

Has the American educational system failed Gen Z?

When respondents over 65 gave their answers, only 4 percent would abolish Israel, 71 percent support two states and 25 percent supported letting Arab states house the Palestinians. Overall, only 19 percent of those responding favored an end to Israel, 60 percent called for two states, and 21 percent felt Arab states should take in the Palestinians.

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas said the poll provided disturbing results, according to the New York Post.

“These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call,” he said.

“Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by woke values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America,” he said.

The poll said that overall, 84 percent of respondents said the Oct. 7 attack on Israel was terrorism, with younger voters in the 18-24 and 25-34 range the lowest at 73 percent and 71 percent respectively.

When asked if the Oct. 7 attack was justified by the grievances of the Palestinians, overall 73 percent said it was not justified, but the younger age range felt very differently.

In the 18-24 age range, 60 percent said the attack was justified. In the 25-35 range, 44 percent, the next highest, said it was justified. This compares with respondents over 65 of whom only 9 percent said it was justified.

Overall, respondents supported Israel 81 percent to 19 percent in the ongoing war, but the balance was 50-50 in the 18-24 age group, with support for Hamas declining with age.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation