Poll Shows Majority of Voters Doubt Biden's Ability to Tackle Terror Threats

Andrew JoseMay 7, 2021 at 7:24am
A new poll found that a majority of Americans eligible to vote do not see President Joe Biden as competent enough to deal with terrorism.

According to the Rasmussen poll, released Monday, only 30 percent of likely U.S. voters expressed that they were very confident in Biden’s ability to deal with terrorist threats to the United States.

Roughly 16 percent said they were somewhat confident in the president’s ability to deal with such threats.

Twelve percent were not very confident and 40 percent were not at all confident in Biden’s ability to deal with terrorist threats.

The results, which had a 95 percent level of confidence and a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 points, were from a survey Rasmussen Reports conducted between April 29 and May 2 among 1,000 likely voters in the country.

The five questions asked were:

• “How closely have you followed recent news reports about terrorist threats to the United States?”
• “Which is the greater threat to the United States, foreign terrorism or domestic terrorism?”
• “Has the threat of terrorism gone up or down since Joe Biden became president? Or has the threat remained about the same?”
• “How confident are you in President Biden’s ability to deal with terrorist threats to the United States?”
• “Was the January 6 riot by some Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol a terrorist act?”

The survey, conducted online and over the phone, also found that most respondents believed domestic terrorism was a bigger threat to the United States than foreign terrorism.

According to the poll, the likelihood of Democrats concluding that domestic terrorism was a bigger threat than foreign terrorism was at 70 percent, while that of Republicans was at 42 percent and that of independents 61 percent, Newsmax reported.

Republican voters were two times more likely than their Democratic counterparts to say that the threat of terrorism has increased, according to the outlet.

Around 48 percent of survey respondents said the threat terror poses has risen since Biden took office, while 29 percent of them believe it is just the same.

Only 14 percent think the threat has gone down since Biden’s inauguration, according to Newsmax.

As for the question of whether the Jan. 6 Capitol riot counted as terrorism, respondents were split.

Forty-six percent said it was a terrorist act, according to Newsmax, while 45 percent disagreed.

Among independent voters, 47 percent said the Capitol incursion was terrorism and 45 percent said it wasn’t.

Pulse Opinion Research LLC conducted the polling on behalf of Rasmussen, Newsmax reported.

