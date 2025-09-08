Poll Shows Massive Disparity Between Priorities of Conservative Young Men, Liberal Young Women

NBC News published polling on Monday that revealed a deep divide among young voters on serious social issues.

The results found conservative men and liberal women hold starkly different views on success, family, and personal fulfillment.

Steve Kornacki of the NBC News Decision Desk shared the results on X.

Among men who voted for President Donald Trump, 34 percent defined having children as central to their success.

That was followed by 33 percent of Trump-voting men who said success meant financial independence, and 30 percent who said success meant a fulfilling career.

Our NBC News Decision Desk poll asked Gen Z adults (18-29 years old) what they consider important to a successful life. The combination of gender and politics produced two very different sets of priorities: pic.twitter.com/xvm0t4IKaT — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) September 8, 2025

Meanwhile, 29 percent placed being married at the top of their list.

For 28 percent, success was “having money to do things you want,” while 26 percent mentioned owning their own home.

Other notable points:

Some 24 percent included being grounded spiritually.

Making family or community proud was cited by 23 percent.

About 21 percent defined success as having no debt.

Only 17 percent included using talents and resources to help others.

Only 9 percent of men who voted for Trump listed early retirement or emotional stability as central to their success.

The numbers for young women who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris were nearly the opposite, as 51 percent said a fulfilling career was a top marker of success, while 46 percent prioritized “having money to do things you want.”

Meanwhile, 39 percent included emotional stability, and 37 percent said helping others using their talents and resources.

Financial independence was core to success for 32 percent, with having no debt at 21 percent.

Owning a home came in at 20 percent, while 19 percent mentioned making family or community proud.

Just 11 percent included being grounded spiritually.

Just 6 percent said being married or having children would mark success.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh responded to the data with an obvious conclusion.

“Having children was the most important thing to men. It was least important to women. Tells you everything you need to know,” Walsh wrote.

Having children was the most important thing to men. It was least important to women. Tells you everything you need to know. https://t.co/TdSgdFrdIi — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 8, 2025

The numbers did not improve as much as one may hope when women who voted for Trump and men who voted for Harris were polled.

The numbers for Gen Z women who voted for Trump and Gen Z men who voted for Harris pic.twitter.com/JZP0Eb1OQy — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) September 8, 2025

Trump-supporting women still put marriage near the bottom at 20 percent.

Men who voted for Harris listed marriage even lower at 11 percent.

Both subgroups put financial independence or career at the top. Both men who voted for Trump and men who voted for Harris were more likely to want children than women.

As a side note, it was notable that NBC News, even if by accident, acknowledged there are only two genders.

That was the silver lining.

