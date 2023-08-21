Despite his dumpster-fire presidency, Joe Biden is a shoo-in to win the forthcoming Democratic primary — as long as former first lady Michelle Obama stays out of the race.

That’s the finding of a published Saturday by The Center Square, which reported that Democratic voters would pick Obama (48 percent) over Biden (36 percent) in a hypothetical matchup, with the remaining 16 percent undecided.

The wife of former President Barack Obama enjoys strong support from women, childless voters and voters under the age of 55, according to the poll, conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights.

“Biden is pretty safe in the Democratic primary,” Noble Predictive Insights CEO Mike Noble told Center Square. “However, he’d better make sure Michelle Obama is on his Christmas card list.”

The president is the clearcut frontrunner to win his party’s primary against the current crop of contenders, as the poll shows Democrats would pick Biden (68 percent) over Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (16 percent), with the remaining 16 undecided.

Similarly, voters also would overwhelmingly choose the president (67 percent) over writer Marianne Williamson (9 percent), according to the poll.

Despite his embattled presidency, Biden also handily beats other Democrats in a hypothetical matchup, including Vice President Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

2024 National Democratic Primary: Biden 67% (+58)

Williamson 9%

Biden 68% (+52)

Kennedy 16% Biden 63% (+53)

Omar 10%

Biden 68% (+59)

de Blasio 9% .@NoblePredictive/@thecentersquare, 1,000 RV, 7/31-8/3https://t.co/BgI9yPbihw — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 20, 2023

The survey, conducted July 31 to Aug. 3, interviewed 2,500 registered voters comprised of 1,000 Democrats, 1,000 Republicans and 500 independents. The margin of error for the aggregate sample was plus or minus 2.4 percent, with each political group independently weighted.

So Biden will likely coast through his party’s primary race despite the mushrooming influence-peddling scandal involving his troubled son, Hunter Biden. Of course, that’s not saying much given the lackluster Democratic primary bench.

Moreover, despite the president and his corporate media allies downplaying the Hunter scandal, it is damaging his re-election bid.

“There’s a reason why his numbers are the way they are,” a Democratic strategist told NBC News on condition of anonymity.

“It’s not just the economy,” the strategist said of Biden’s low job approval ratings. “It’s not because people are just concerned about inflation. It’s not just because people are concerned about his age. His brand has been damaged by [Hunter] and those around him.”

Noble agreed.

“The recent revelations with Hunter Biden really are in conflict with the current perception of his image of being squeaky-clean,” he told NBC News. “I think this potentially impacts his image.”

As a reminder, Biden’s presidency is already under fire because it has ushered in crushing inflation, terrifying crime, daily border invasions and escalating geopolitical unrest. Under normal circumstances, a stockpile of foreign bribery allegations would be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

