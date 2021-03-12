Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, a powerhouse on the field during his football career with the NFL, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the 2022 election for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

A new poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group shows that Walker, a pro-Trump Republican who has never run for office, would beat the incumbent Senate Democratic, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

The poll shows that Walker had the support of 47.7 percent of participants in the poll compared to just 45.5 percent for Warnock, who defeated former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of two runoff elections in Georgia during the first week of 2021 that handed control of the Senate to the Democrats. The poll reported a margin of error of +/- 2.88 percentage points.

This information comes as Walker has received a boost from former President Donald Trump, a longtime friend who praised the former University of Georgia star in a statement.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a Wednesday statement. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

NEW Trump statement: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” pic.twitter.com/8mWFDE2pn0 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 10, 2021

Now this is something I’d love to see!!!@HerschelWalker is a great American and a GA legend. pic.twitter.com/RvI83OLqUE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 10, 2021

The Trafalgar Group poll also tried out Loeffler and Republican Rep. Doug Collins against Warnock, but neither came out on top.

Collins just barely trailed by a margin of 45.8 percent for Warnock to 45.2 percent for Collins. When Warnock was paired against Loeffler, he led 45.6 percent to 40.9 percent.

In tossing out names for a GOP Senate primary, Walker narrowly led Collins 32.6 percent to 32.5 percent, with Loeffler at 23.7 percent in a three-way race.

When narrowed down to a field of two, Walker led Collins 49.8 percent to 36 percent, and Loeffler, 62.2 percent to 26.4 percent.

Walker had an overall approval rate of 81.3 percent, which was higher than Collins who topped out at 68.2 percent, or Loeffler, who received an overall approval rating of 56.8 percent.

The poll also found that of those surveyed, 70 percent said they would vote for Trump in 2024 — and 55.5 percent disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is currently doing in office.

Walker has kept mum about any possible campaign, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which noted that the former Dallas Cowboys star currently lives in Texas and would need to move back to Georgia to seek the Senate seat.

Walker last month spoke at a House hearing on slavery reparations to oppose the idea, according to the New York Post.

“We use black power to create white guilt. My approach is biblical: how can I ask my Heavenly Father to forgive me if I can’t forgive my brother?” he said during a House Judiciary Committee subcommittee on the matter.

“America is the greatest country in the world for me, a melting pot of a lot of great races, a lot of great minds that have come together with different ideas to make Americans the greatest country on Earth. Many have died trying to get into America. No one is dying trying to get out.”

“Reparations, where does the money come from? Does it come from all the other races except the black taxpayers? Who is black? What percentage of black must you be to receive reparations?” Walker added.

“Some American ancestors just came to this country 80 years ago, their ancestors wasn’t even here during slavery. Some black immigrants weren’t here during slavery, nor their ancestors. Some states didn’t even have slavery.”

“I asked my mom, who is in her mid 80s, her thoughts on reparations,” Walker said. “Her words: I do not believe in reparations. Who is the money gonna go to? Has anyone thought about paying the families who lost someone in the Civil War, who fought for their freedom?”

