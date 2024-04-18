Poll Shows Trump Annihilate Taylor Swift in 2024 Election, Would Beat Her in Landslide Victory

There may just be some hope remaining for America yet.

Here’s the good news: A recent poll showed that if the election were held today and the major candidates were former Republican President Donald Trump, pop music icon Taylor Swift representing the Democratic Party, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running as an independent, Trump would win handily.

Here’s the bad news: Someone at UMass Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion thought that it would be a good idea to ask people this question.

Trump came out on top by a margin of 17 points, with 43 to Swift’s 26 percent. Kennedy staggered into a third-place finish with 12 percent, less than half of Swift’s showing.

If I were Kennedy, I’d be talking to some of my campaign people right about now.

2024 National GE: Donald Trump (R) 43% (+17)

Taylor Swift (D) 26%

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (I) 12%

Other 7%

.

Joe Biden (D) 42% (+18)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (I) 24%

Kanye West (R) 6%

Other 15% .@YouGovAmerica/@UMassLowell, 1,688 LV, 4/3-8 https://t.co/tppmv26l40 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) April 18, 2024

Presented without comment: 51 percent of those identifying themselves as Democrats went for Swift, as did 56 percent of those calling themselves liberals, versus only 3 percent of Republicans and 4 percent of conservatives.

Insert your own joke about relative IQ levels here. (I’m a part-time pastor, so I’m supposed to be nice.)

Incidentally, Swift, at 34, is too young to serve as president, as the Constitution mandates a minimum age of 35. She won’t reach that milestone until Dec. 13, well after the election.

Roughly 7 percent of those polled said they’d vote for some other candidate who didn’t appear in the question, while 13 percent claimed to be “undecided.”

How, when presented with a choice among Swift, Kennedy and Trump, one could remain undecided is completely beyond me. But I’ve seen people do all kinds of crazy things in my life — some people put ketchup on steak, after all — so I’m resigned to the utter incomprehensibilty of human behavior sometimes.

The UMass Lowell / YouGov poll said it had sampled 1,688 likely voters online, with a 2.7 percent margin of error. The polling took place from April 3 through April 8.

Perhaps more usefully, when the pollsters replaced Swift with incumbent President Joe Biden — who seems more likely to be on the ballot in November, given that he’s actually running for the office — the results were a tie at 42 percent each.

Trump was leading Biden comfortably among independents, 37 to 20, with a little less than seven months to go before Election Day, hinting that even more than usual, this election may come down to who comes out to the polls and actually votes.

With all that said, it’s not as if Swift can’t have any impact in November. If roughly a quarter of Americans would actually vote for her — and I’m shaking my head even as I write that — one can only imagine that a significant percentage would vote for someone else she told them to support.

Why? Please don’t ask me that. Lemmings come to mind, but again, I’m supposed to be nice.

So, as I said: Good news and bad news.

Nevertheless, it’s almost enough to give one hope that America’s voters aren’t obsessed solely with pop culture ephemera like Beyoncé’s country album, a pregnant stingray and yet another “Transformers” movie.

Almost.

