A new poll shows that support for confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett continues to increase, as the Senate Judiciary Committee is currently concluding hearings with the Supreme Court nominee.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday, the third day of hearings with Barrett, found that support for the judge’s confirmation has increased by two percentage points among registered voters who participated in a survey conducted between Oct. 9-11.

Since Sept. 26, when Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, support for her conformation has increased by 11 points, and now sits at 48 percent.

In a survey conducted from Oct. 2-4, support among all voters was at 46 percent.

As the Senate Judiciary Committee considers Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, our new polling with @politico shows support for her confirmation remains sturdy.https://t.co/wbDcpw0GVF pic.twitter.com/gCQ9f5EZQs — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 14, 2020

Meanwhile, only 31 percent of all respondents said they opposed her confirmation.

Of course, those more likely to approve of Barrett’s confirmation identified as either Republican or independent.

Support from Republicans in the Oct. 9-11 poll has maintained steady at 77 percent since Oct. 4, with seven percent of Republican respondents saying they oppose the confirmation.

Thirty-eight percent of independents, meanwhile, support Barrett, which is up two points from Oct. 4, and up 10 points from Sept. 26.

But surprisingly, support for Barrett has increased the most among Democrats.

On Sept. 26, a mere 14 percent of Democrats supported her confirmation, while support from Democrats polled from Oct. 2-4 rose by ten points to 24 percent.

In the latest survey, 27 percent of Democrats now support confirming Barrett, while another 19 percent said they had no opinion one way or the other on the matter.

Only 55 percent of Democrats polled by Morning Consult in the latest survey oppose Barrett’s confirmation, which means the party’s voters are essentially split on a key issue which is supposed to galvanize them to turn out and vote next month.

That number is huge, and it doesn’t bode well for Democrats who might be hoping to use the death of Ginsburg to bolster their election chances.

It’s important to note that the latest survey was conducted from Oct. 9 – 11, which was before the country got a chance to watch the judge hit it out of the park when being examined by the Judiciary Committee.

Barrett has proved to be bright, composed, knowledgable and charismatic when interacting with both Senate Democrats and Republicans in this week’s hearings.

Seeing as Barrett has demonstrated she is supremely qualified for a spot on the high court, it’s difficult to imagine support for her confirmation won’t increase further, as it has trended upward since Morning Consult first polled registered voters about her nomination last month.

Morning Consult also had somewhat of a warning for Democrats who might be inclined toward obstructing Barrett’s confirmation through procedural means.

The pollster concluded, “Turning to more recent trends, the latest poll provides another warning sign for Senate Democrats — process arguments about when the chamber should hold a vote on Barrett’s nomination have yet to sway public opinion.

“By an 8-point margin, voters say that the Senate should vote on Barrett’s nomination as soon as possible, rather than wait to see if the president can defeat Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Election Day.”

From our latest poll with @politico: By an 8-point margin, voters say that the Senate should vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court as soon as possible, rather than wait to see the winner of the 2020 election. https://t.co/wbDcpw0GVF pic.twitter.com/nWNvVE9k64 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 14, 2020

The Associated Press reported that Barrett could face a final confirmation vote in the Senate the week of Oct. 26, which is roughly one week before the election.

All indications are that Senate Republicans will have the votes needed to confirm Barrett, barring any unforeseen roadblocks.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed roughly 2,000 registered voters and had a margin of error listed at +/- 2 percentage points.

