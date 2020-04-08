SECTIONS
News
Print

Poll: Trump Is a Better Leader Than Biden During Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump PollChip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of his coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 8, 2020 at 1:54pm
Print

Registered voters say President Donald Trump is a better leader during the coronavirus pandemic than former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Of the 1,990 participants of the Politico/Morning Consult poll, 44 percent said Trump is the better leader during the crisis compared to 36 percent that said Biden was. Twenty percent of the respondents did not have an opinion.

Voters, however, were almost evenly split when asked who they would trust to handle the pandemic; 40 percent said they would trust Biden and 39 percent said they would trust Trump.

When asked to rate Trump’s response to the global crisis, 23 percent rated his response as excellent, 17 percent good, 12 percent just fair and 42 percent poor.

Moreover, 50 percent of respondents said the Trump administration was not doing enough in response to the pandemic in this country.

TRENDING: Home Depot Founder Blasts Dems for Impeaching Trump Instead of Dealing with COVID

Biden and Trump have repeatedly clashed over the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic.

On Sunday, Biden’s campaign sent emails to state leaders with an offer to connect them with resources they need to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Post obtained the Sunday email in which the Democratic presidential candidate’s political chief of staff, Stacy Eichner, told state officials that a “significant number of offers” had come in from organizations and people who want to offer resources to the states.

Despite allegations that the email left out some Republican governors, a Biden spokeswoman said the email was sent to all 50 states and Puerto Rico, but would not expand on the kinds of organizations offering help or say whether they were already coordinating with the federal government.

Do you think Trump is a better leader than Biden during the pandemic?

Biden and Trump spoke to one another about the pandemic on Monday, according to CNBC.

“All I can do is offer the president the things that we prepared, not the same exact thing, but give him my view of what the lessons learned and what I think we should be doing,” Biden said before the conversation.

“And I’m not here to criticize him, I’m here to try to promote more rapid response to the things that have to be acted on. But I’m ready to do that.”

“He was very gracious in his conversation,” Biden told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday of the call. “So it was — the President — I had an opportunity to tell him what I would have done, what I thought, the lessons we learned.”

Trump confirmed that they had a “very good talk.”

RELATED: Stock Market Rockets to Highest Level in Weeks

The 2020 election, in which Biden and Trump will most likely face off in November, has come to a near-standstill in light of the pandemic.

Biden held a “virtual town hall” in March that was plagued with technical difficulties.

The former vice president’s audio was choppy and he couldn’t be understood, and he had to ask multiple times if he was live, CNN reported.

Biden has also said that Democrats might need to hold a virtual convention this summer due to the coronavirus.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll surveyed 1,990 registered voters and was conducted from April 3-5 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Poll: Trump Is a Better Leader Than Biden During Coronavirus Pandemic
Alec Baldwin Calls Trump Voters 'Mentally Ill'
Lindsey Graham, Head of Foreign Appropriations Subcommittee, Vows WHO Will Get No Funding from US
National Intelligence Chief Slams Adam Schiff for 'Politicizing the Intelligence Community' with His New Push
Trump Calls Out WHO's Ties to China, Vows To Give US Funding 'A Good Look'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×