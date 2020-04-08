Poll: Trump Is a Better Leader Than Biden During Coronavirus Pandemic

Registered voters say President Donald Trump is a better leader during the coronavirus pandemic than former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Of the 1,990 participants of the Politico/Morning Consult poll, 44 percent said Trump is the better leader during the crisis compared to 36 percent that said Biden was. Twenty percent of the respondents did not have an opinion.

Voters, however, were almost evenly split when asked who they would trust to handle the pandemic; 40 percent said they would trust Biden and 39 percent said they would trust Trump.

When asked to rate Trump’s response to the global crisis, 23 percent rated his response as excellent, 17 percent good, 12 percent just fair and 42 percent poor.

Moreover, 50 percent of respondents said the Trump administration was not doing enough in response to the pandemic in this country.

Biden and Trump have repeatedly clashed over the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic.

On Sunday, Biden’s campaign sent emails to state leaders with an offer to connect them with resources they need to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Post obtained the Sunday email in which the Democratic presidential candidate’s political chief of staff, Stacy Eichner, told state officials that a “significant number of offers” had come in from organizations and people who want to offer resources to the states.

Despite allegations that the email left out some Republican governors, a Biden spokeswoman said the email was sent to all 50 states and Puerto Rico, but would not expand on the kinds of organizations offering help or say whether they were already coordinating with the federal government.

Biden and Trump spoke to one another about the pandemic on Monday, according to CNBC.

“All I can do is offer the president the things that we prepared, not the same exact thing, but give him my view of what the lessons learned and what I think we should be doing,” Biden said before the conversation.

“And I’m not here to criticize him, I’m here to try to promote more rapid response to the things that have to be acted on. But I’m ready to do that.”

“He was very gracious in his conversation,” Biden told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Tuesday of the call. “So it was — the President — I had an opportunity to tell him what I would have done, what I thought, the lessons we learned.”

Trump confirmed that they had a “very good talk.”

The 2020 election, in which Biden and Trump will most likely face off in November, has come to a near-standstill in light of the pandemic.

Biden held a “virtual town hall” in March that was plagued with technical difficulties.

The former vice president’s audio was choppy and he couldn’t be understood, and he had to ask multiple times if he was live, CNN reported.

Biden has also said that Democrats might need to hold a virtual convention this summer due to the coronavirus.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll surveyed 1,990 registered voters and was conducted from April 3-5 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

