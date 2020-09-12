A new poll reveals President Donald Trump is beating Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Florida among Latino voters, a group that voted overwhelmingly for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

According to an NBC News/Marist poll of 766 likely voters conducted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, Trump and Biden are tied with 48 percent support in the state, but Trump has 50 percent support among Latinos compared to 46 percent support for Biden. The poll’s margin of error was +/- 4.5 percentage points.

This is a major difference from 2016 exit polls conducted by NBC, which revealed that Clinton won 62 percent of the Latino vote in Florida compared to Trump’s 35 percent.

Although polls do not tell the whole story, winning Florida is key to Trump’s re-election strategy. His rising support among Latino voters could help him win in November.

Trump’s support among Latinos has a lot to do with the state’s high Cuban population. This is likely due to the fact that many Cubans living in Florida fled the communist nation, or have family who did. With certain sectors of the Democratic Party championing the faux concept of democratic socialism, some Cuban voters are reasonably suspicious of history repeating itself in the United States.

These latest numbers counter the narrative perpetuated by the establishment media that Trump is a racist who exclusively appeals to white people without a college education.

During Trump’s 2016 campaign, he proposed tough immigration policies, such as building a border wall and deporting illegal immigrants.

While the media and Democrats continue to paint Trump as an anti-immigrant racist, they conveniently ignore that, as Axios reported in June 2019, Barack Obama’s deportation numbers were significantly higher than Trump’s throughout much of the former president’s administration, and that poor treatment toward illegal immigrants occurred during the Obama administration.

Trump and the Republican Party are making an active effort to change the narrative by putting more Latino voices into the spotlight.

During the Republican National Convention in August, Floridian businessman Maximo Alvarez delivered a moving testimony about how his family fled “totalitarianism and communism” in Cuba. His emotional speech served as a warning to all Americans that freedom is fragile, and should never be taken for granted.

Alvarez was one of several minority voices to speak at the Republican National Convention, which also featured criminal justice reform advocate Alice Marie Johnson, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones and others.

The group RNC Latinos tweeted its excitement over the latest poll numbers, insinuating that Biden is lagging behind:

Biden is clearly struggling in FL with the Latino vote. #Trump2020 https://t.co/mOSIo0qmhX — RNC Latinos (@RNCLatinos) September 8, 2020

Slowly but surely, more Americans are waking up to the fact that Republicans are not just the party of old white men. The Republican ideals of freedom and personal responsibility have broad appeal beyond the stereotypes.

Latinos are not the only group where Trump is seeing rising support.

A Hill-Harris X poll of registered voters conducted late last month revealed that 24 percent of black respondents approve of Trump’s job performance, which represents a 9 percentage point spike from earlier in the month.

Florida will just be one piece of the puzzle in the 2020 election. But if Trump and the Republicans continue to do outreach toward Latinos and other minority groups, he may be able to clinch a second term.

